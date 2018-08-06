This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's intelligent, tactically very capable and full of ambition': Bayern impressed by Irish-eligible teenager

Ryan Johansson is expected to be included in the Republic of Ireland Under-18 squad next month.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Monday 6 Aug 2018, 10:00 AM
1 minute ago 53 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4165267
Image: Doug Murray
Image: Doug Murray

IT’S STILL EARLY days but Bayern Munich have been impressed with Ryan Johansson’s development since he joined the club last year and expect him to learn from his summer sojourn in the United States with the senior team.

The 17-year-old has made plenty of headlines in the last week as it’s been widely reported that he’ll be included in the Republic of Ireland’s Under-18 squad when it’s announced next month.

Johansson has been on the FAI’s radar since early last year, the organisation tipped off about his eligibility by a journalist in Mullingar – where the teenager’s mother, Christine McCarthy, was born. By that stage, he’d already signed a deal with Bayern and there was some initial hope that Johansson would even feature at an Under-16 international tournament. But the process has taken a little longer to fine-tune.

Johansson also qualifies to play for Sweden through his father but he was born and raised in Luxembourg and he’s already tasted underage international action for both countries.

So, he’s got a decision to make, though it appears he’s keen on playing for Ireland.

It’s been a steady rise for Johansson, having been signed by the highly-regarded FC Metz academy in 2015. But his time in France was relatively brief as Bayern swooped early the following year and he arrived in Munich last summer.

“With Ryan we were able to land a highly talented player,” Bayern’s head scout Timon Pauls said at the time.

Imago 20180617 Source: Langer/Eibner-Pressefoto

“He was able to confirm our first good impressions during training sessions at the club.”

In his first campaign for the Under-17s, Johansson played in five different positions but featured prominently in central midfield. Certainly, his flexibility and ability to transition between different roles has impressed his coaches.

This season, Johansson steps up to Under-19 level at Bayern, where Sebastian Hoeness is in charge.

“Ryan is a central midfielder but he also played at right-back at the end of the Under-17 season, including games against Leipzig and the final against Dortmund,” Hoeness told The42.

“He has good technical qualities because he played offensively for a long time so he has a good technique for a central midfielder or defender. He’s big and strong and has a good technical understanding. He’s full of ambition. He had three very good games as a full-back with the Under-17s so he can play both roles. He also played as a right-back for the first team in their recent friendlies in the USA. He’s intelligent and tactically very capable.”

Despite being at Bayern for just over twelve months, the club has challenged him positionally. They transitioned Johansson from a more attack-minded midfielder into a deep-lying one while full-back represented quite a radical departure for him. But, there’s been no major setback yet.

“He can play in a variety of midfield systems but it’s normally a more defensive role,” Hoeness says.

“That’s changed a little bit from his time in Luxembourg where he played higher up the pitch. Now, I can imagine him in both positions – right back and central midfield. And in the future too. He didn’t play the full-back role much before so it was impressive how fast he adapted to the position in such important games. But we will see. We have him in mind for both roles and it’s always good for a player to be able to play in multiple positions.”

The website Bavarian Football Works charted Johansson’s progress throughout the Under-17 campaign and hasn’t shied away from offering some high praise.

Soccer 2018: FC Bayern vs Manchester City Source: Mario Houben

After Bayern beat Leipzig in their semi-final clash, they suggested he was ready to make the step up to the senior squad. Similarly, after the team lost the decider with Dortmund, the kind words continued.

He is a really solid player who always seems to give a good performance and could start his professional Bayern career at right-back as a backup to (Joshua) Kimmich to get some time with the first team. Johansson definitely has a great future ahead of him.”

Hoeness is keen to stress that Johansson is still a work in progress. Bayern are happy with his development but there’s a long road ahead.

“The first year is over now and especially at the beginning, it was important for him to adapt fast because the quality is different from Luxembourg and you’re away from your parents and your friends,” he says.

“So, like every other player, he needed a little bit of time to adapt and feel comfortable in Munich but now it looks like he is. His playing time is getting better, as we had imagined.”

Still, given how Johansson only signed with Bayern’s academy last summer, his inclusion in Niko Kovac’s senior squad for their American summer tour was telling and a reflection of how highly-rated he is.

He made his debut in the 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, coming on for Rafinha and getting the final 20 minutes. But against Juventus he was handed a start at right-back and, showing his versatility, he came off the bench against Manchester City and slotted into central midfield.

Hoeness was impressed but is quick to point out that Johansson has a battle on his hands to get more first-team chances in the short-term.

“For every young player it’s a great experience,” he says.

“I’ve talked to him and he was quite excited about it and I think it’s important for Ryan and the others to see exactly what the senior players do in the first team and transfer those impressions to the youth team. And they need to understand what they need to do to become part of the senior side.

“We also have to consider that there were 12 or 13 players away because they were at the World Cup so they’ve been on holiday. That was a big opportunity for us as a youth department to bring in some players. They made a good impression and they showed what they can do. But now the players from the first team are back and it’s important for the young guys to know where they are in the moment and to continue to learn everyday and take that experience from the first team and transfer it into this season.

Sometimes in football, going from the youth team to the senior side is a fast process but normally it’s a long way and full of hard work. It will be the same for Ryan. So, right now, it’s not the right moment to speculate if he’ll get first-team experience this year. He has to train hard and he will. He did it last season and he will do it again this season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay â¬550 levy for World Cup'
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GALWAY
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
Gallant Galway power past Dublin to set up All-Ireland semi-final rematch against Kilkenny
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Subs make the difference as Sligo Rovers earn deserved comeback victory at the Brandywell
Subs make the difference as Sligo Rovers earn deserved comeback victory at the Brandywell
Buckley and Cummins on target as Cork City rally against Waterford to reclaim top spot
Bohemians put five goals past struggling Limerick to distance themselves from relegation danger
REPORT
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Ireland's fairytale World Cup ends with historic silver as Dutch class tells
Steven Gerrard's Rangers denied opening day win as Aberdeen snatch 90th minute equaliser
LIVEBLOG
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie