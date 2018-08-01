17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports

IT LOOKS LIKE Ireland will win the race to secure the eligibility of 17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet Ryan Johansson.

Garry Doyle reports inÂ The Times Ireland EditionÂ that the teenage sensation, who made his first-team debut for the Bundesliga champions last week, has chosen to represent the Boys in Green and will be called into the U18 side next month.

JohanssonÂ was born in LuxembourgÂ and has featured at underage level for Sweden, his fatherâ€™s native country â€” but he also qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother, Christine McCarthy.

Before being snapped up by Bayern, Johansson played youth football in France. He won the U17 Bundesliga with the German giants last season, and startedÂ at right-back in last weekâ€™s 2-0 friendly defeat againstÂ Juventus in Philadelphia.

He also came off the bench as a second-half sub in Bayernâ€™s 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in Miami on Sunday.

