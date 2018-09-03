Bayern Munich midfielder included in Ireland U19 squad for first time

The 17-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother.

The 17-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother.

HIGHLY-RATED BAYERN Munich teenager Ryan Johansson is set to make his Ireland underage debut this month, after he was called up to Tom Mohan’s U19 squad for the friendlies against Wales.

Johansson, who joined Bayern’s academy last year and featured during the German club’s pre-season tour of America this summer, is named in the 22-man panel after it emerged last month he was to declare for Ireland.

The 17-year-old was born in Luxembourg and has previously represented Sweden — his father’s native country — at underage level, but also qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Mullingar-born mother.

Having played youth football in France, Johansson was scouted by Bayern last summer and helped the German giants to the U17 Bundesliga title last term, before making his senior debut for Niko Kovac’s side against PSG in July.

Johansson then started at right-back in the 2-0 defeat to Juve in Philadelphia, before coming off the bench as a second-half sub in the friendly loss to Manchester City in Miami a week later.

His inclusion in the Ireland U19 squad comes after the FAI were informed of his eligibility and spoke to the player, who appears keen to represent his mother’s native country.

In addition to Johansson’s selection, Mohan has named five of the players who helped Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the U17 European Championships in May, including Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott.

Johansson made his debut against PSG in July. Source: firo Sportphoto

Ireland will face Wales in back-to-back games on 9 and 11 September as the squad prepare for the start of their U19 European Championship qualifying campaign in October.

“The U17 team were knocked out by European champions the Netherlands in England, while our U19s were knocked out in the Elite Round by eventual champions Portugal,” Mohan said of Ireland’s underage progress in recent months.

“Our players are competing at the high end of European football. It’s an exciting group to work with.”

Ahead of the games in Longford and Galway, he added: “You want to win matches, but if you get good performances there is a good chance you will get the right results.”

Ireland U19 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Ryan Johansson (Bayern Munich), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathon Afolabi (Southampton), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Smallbone (Southampton).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!