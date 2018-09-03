This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern Munich midfielder included in Ireland U19 squad for first time

Ryan Johansson is named in Tom Mohan’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Wales.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 3 Sep 2018, 6:31 PM
12 hours ago 10,822 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4217032
The 17-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother.
Image: Doug Murray
The 17-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother.
The 17-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his Mullingar-born mother.
Image: Doug Murray

HIGHLY-RATED BAYERN Munich teenager Ryan Johansson is set to make his Ireland underage debut this month, after he was called up to Tom Mohan’s U19 squad for the friendlies against Wales.

Johansson, who joined Bayern’s academy last year and featured during the German club’s pre-season tour of America this summer, is named in the 22-man panel after it emerged last month he was to declare for Ireland.

The 17-year-old was born in Luxembourg and has previously represented Sweden — his father’s native country — at underage level, but also qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Mullingar-born mother.

Having played youth football in France, Johansson was scouted by Bayern last summer and helped the German giants to the U17 Bundesliga title last term, before making his senior debut for Niko Kovac’s side against PSG in July. 

Johansson then started at right-back in the 2-0 defeat to Juve in Philadelphia, before coming off the bench as a second-half sub in the friendly loss to Manchester City in Miami a week later. 

His inclusion in the Ireland U19 squad comes after the FAI were informed of his eligibility and spoke to the player, who appears keen to represent his mother’s native country. 

In addition to Johansson’s selection, Mohan has named five of the players who helped Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the U17 European Championships in May, including Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott. 

Klagenfurt, 21.07.2018, firo, Football, International Champions Cup, FC Bayern Munich - Paris Saint Germain Johansson made his debut against PSG in July. Source: firo Sportphoto

Ireland will face Wales in back-to-back games on 9 and 11 September as the squad prepare for the start of their U19 European Championship qualifying campaign in October. 

“The U17 team were knocked out by European champions the Netherlands in England, while our U19s were knocked out in the Elite Round by eventual champions Portugal,” Mohan said of Ireland’s underage progress in recent months. 

“Our players are competing at the high end of European football. It’s an exciting group to work with.”

Ahead of the games in Longford and Galway, he added: “You want to win matches, but if you get good performances there is a good chance you will get the right results.” 

Ireland U19 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Ryan Johansson (Bayern Munich), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathon Afolabi (Southampton), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Smallbone (Southampton).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie