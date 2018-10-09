This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern midfielder missing from Ireland U19 squad as he considers future

Ryan Johansson has reportedly opted to pursue his international career with Luxembourg.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 5:57 PM
34 minutes ago 1,914 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4277018
Johansson was part of Bayern's squad for their pre-season tour of USA.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Johansson was part of Bayern's squad for their pre-season tour of USA.
Johansson was part of Bayern's squad for their pre-season tour of USA.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HIGHLY-RATED BAYERN Munich midfielder Ryan Johansson has been left out of Ireland’s squad for the upcoming Uefa U19 Championship qualifying games as he looks set to declare for Luxembourg.

The 17-year-old, who made three appearances for Bayern during pre-season, featured for Ireland U19s during a pair of friendlies against Wales last month, but is absent from Tom Mohan’s panel for the games against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands and Netherlands.

Johansson was born in Luxembourg and has previously represented Sweden — his father’s native country — at underage level, but also qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Mullingar-born mother. 

A report in the Irish Independent last week said Johansson now intends to play for Luxembourg, which would represent a blow for Ireland given the player’s undoubted talent.

Without Johansson, Ireland will look to qualify for next year’s finals in Armenia when they kick-start their qualification campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Longford on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohan has included players from last year’s campaign, as well as members of the Ireland squad which reached the U17 European Championship quarter-finals in the summer, in his 20-man squad. 

“All three games will be very difficult, playing three different type of opponents,” the manager said. “We’ve got to be ready for each game as it comes, but at the moment out sole focus is on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Our lads have played against both sides before, so all three teams will be very familiar with each other.”

Ireland begin their campaign against Bosnia at the City Calling Stadium [KO 3pm], before hosting Faroe Islands and Netherlands at the same venue on 13 and 16 October.  

Ireland U19 squad:

Goalkeepers: Kian Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: James Clarke (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Southampton), Will Ferry (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Richard O’Farrell (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Ali Reghba (Bohemians).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie