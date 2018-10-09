Bayern midfielder missing from Ireland U19 squad as he considers future

Johansson was part of Bayern's squad for their pre-season tour of USA.

HIGHLY-RATED BAYERN Munich midfielder Ryan Johansson has been left out of Ireland’s squad for the upcoming Uefa U19 Championship qualifying games as he looks set to declare for Luxembourg.

The 17-year-old, who made three appearances for Bayern during pre-season, featured for Ireland U19s during a pair of friendlies against Wales last month, but is absent from Tom Mohan’s panel for the games against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands and Netherlands.

Johansson was born in Luxembourg and has previously represented Sweden — his father’s native country — at underage level, but also qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Mullingar-born mother.

A report in the Irish Independent last week said Johansson now intends to play for Luxembourg, which would represent a blow for Ireland given the player’s undoubted talent.

Without Johansson, Ireland will look to qualify for next year’s finals in Armenia when they kick-start their qualification campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Longford on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohan has included players from last year’s campaign, as well as members of the Ireland squad which reached the U17 European Championship quarter-finals in the summer, in his 20-man squad.

“All three games will be very difficult, playing three different type of opponents,” the manager said. “We’ve got to be ready for each game as it comes, but at the moment out sole focus is on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Our lads have played against both sides before, so all three teams will be very familiar with each other.”

Ireland begin their campaign against Bosnia at the City Calling Stadium [KO 3pm], before hosting Faroe Islands and Netherlands at the same venue on 13 and 16 October.

Ireland U19 squad:

Goalkeepers: Kian Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: James Clarke (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Southampton), Will Ferry (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Richard O’Farrell (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Ali Reghba (Bohemians).

