Donegal star ruled out of action for rest of 2018 after suffering concussion in club challenge game

DONEGAL AND KILCAR footballer Ryan McHugh will play no part in the remainder of the 2018 Donegal senior football championship due to a concussion injury.

McHugh suffered concussion in a challenge game against Dublin champions St Vincent’s in Cavan last month.

The reigning club champions had hoped the 2016 All-Star winner would be given the go-ahead for Sunday’s quarter-final meeting with Naomh Conaill in Tir Chonaill Park in Donegal town.

However McHugh has been ruled out of not just Sunday’s game but the remainder of the club championship.

It’s a major setback for Kilcar, who ended a 24-year wait for county senior glory last year, as they are already without star forward Patrick McBrearty due to a cruciate injury.

“Ryan won’t make this year, regardless of how far we get,” stated Kilcar manager Barry Doherty.

“It’s a huge blow, yeah, of course it is. We’ve only had him for one league game all year and other lads will have to step up and we’ll need to get more out of them.”

Sunday’s game is a repeat of last year’s final which Kilcar won by 0-7 to 0-4 against the Glenties outfit.

