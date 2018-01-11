Ryan Shazier 'working harder than ever' as he visits first training session since horror injury

RYAN SHAZIER SUFFERED a severe spinal injury in early December against the Cincinnati Bengals, one that left him requiring stabilisation surgery.
While his family have done a number of interviews since, they have been understandably vague as to the extent of his injury, with is father saying only that he has made “great progress” in the past month.
While the linebacker has attended a number of Steelers’ games since his injury, yesterday he went to a Pittsburgh training session for the first time.
Shazier shared an image from the visit on his Instagram page yesterday:
I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50
Pittsburgh host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs this weekend.
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
COMMENTS (3)