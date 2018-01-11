Ryan Shazier 'working harder than ever' as he visits first training session since horror injury

RYAN SHAZIER SUFFERED a severe spinal injury in early December against the Cincinnati Bengals, one that left him requiring stabilisation surgery.

While his family have done a number of interviews since, they have been understandably vague as to the extent of his injury, with is father saying only that he has made “great progress” in the past month.

While the linebacker has attended a number of Steelers’ games since his injury, yesterday he went to a Pittsburgh training session for the first time.

Shazier shared an image from the visit on his Instagram page yesterday:

Pittsburgh host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs this weekend.

