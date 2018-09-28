This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs

The US are chasing their a first victory on European soil since 1993.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 11:15 AM
Spieth plays from the seventh tee.
Image: Laurent Cipriani
Image: Laurent Cipriani

JORDAN SPIETH, TIGER Woods and Rickie Fowler propelled the United States to an early edge over Europe in Friday’s opening matches of the 42nd Ryder Cup as the Americans took aim at their first victory on European soil in 25 years.

Woods, a 14-time major winner, snapped a five-year win drought only five days ago to cap a sensational comeback season after spinal fusion surgery, taking his 80th career US PGA title at the Tour Championship.

The former world number one birdied the par-3 second and par-5 ninth to win each as he and Patrick Reed seized a 1-up edge at the turn over English rookie Tommy Fleetwood and British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy in their morning fourball match.

At the turn, US duos led in three matches with Europe atop the other.

Four morning four-ball matches were set to be followed by four afternoon foursomes matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding singles matches Sunday.

More than 7,000 spectators at Le Golf National jammed into the largest first-tee grandstand in Ryder Cup history, cheering and screaming to produce a roar unique to the emotional atmosphere of the biennial team golf showdown.

It’s unbelievable,” US captain Jim Furyk said. “Any Ryder Cup is magical but there are 6,000 people back here. It’s incredible.”

The Americans need 14 points to retain the trophy while Europe need 14 1/2 points to win for the ninth time in 12 attempts.

“This is going to be pretty mega,” said European talisman Ian Poulter, the Englishman whipping up loud cheers from the crowd even though he was benched for the opening session.

England’s Justin Rose birdied the opening hole to give himself and Jon Rahm, the first Spanish Ryder Cup rookie in the opening match since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1997, an early edge on US rookie Tony Finau and reigning PGA Championship and US Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Finau eagled the par-4 sixth to lift the US duo level but Rose parred the seventh and Rahm birdied the eighth to lead 2-up after 10. Koepka, who left a spectator bloodied by an errant shot at the sixth hole, birdied to win the par-3 11th but Rose birdied 12 with an absolute gem of a chip to restore Europe’s 2-0 edge.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth sizzled with five birdies in his first seven holes alongside Justin Thomas to stake the Americans a 3-up lead through 10 holes against Englishmen Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Back-to-back birdies by Rickie Fowler at the ninth and 10th holes gave him and top-ranked Dustin Johnson a 1-up edge on four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and Danish rookie Thorbjorn Olesen.

Olesen won the par-3 eighth with a par after birdies to halve the par-5 third and par-4 sixth.

Woods has been on only one triumphant team in seven prior Ryder Cup appearances, that in 1999 when the Americans made the best last-day fightback to win in their history, and has eight losses in 13 matches in both foursomes and four-ball formats compared with four wins and only one defeat in singles.

Not since 1993 at The Belfry in England has an American squad tasted victory in Europe.

This marks only the second Ryder Cup in continental Europe after 1997 in Spain.

