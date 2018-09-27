Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed

TIGER WOODS WILL partner Patrick Reed on his Ryder Cup return for the United States tomorrow, facing Europe’s Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in the fourballs.

American Jim Furyk has opted for three-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau to kick off proceedings in the opening match at 07.10am Irish time — a mouthwatering encounter against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

European skipper Thomas Bjorn selected just one of his four wildcard picks, Paul Casey, for the first session, with the 41-year-old taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas alongside his fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy will take Danish rookie Thorbjorn Olesen under his wing in the second match of the day against world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

But 14-time major champion Woods will draw much of the attention as he plays his first Ryder Cup since 2012 in the fourth match to hit the Albatros course at 07.55 Irish time.

The 42-year-old will renew his rivalry with Molinari, after the two faced off in the singles at both the 2010 and 2012 events, before the Italian won the British Open in July while playing alongside Woods.

07.10am: Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (Europe) v Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (USA)

07.25am: Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe) v Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA)

07.40am: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) v Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA)

07.55am: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) v Patrick Reed/Tiger Woods (USA)

