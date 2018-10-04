This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'

French golf fan Corine Remande has spoken out after losing the sight in one eye at last weekend’s Ryder Cup.

By AFP Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,657 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4268118
Remande on the ground after the incident.
Image: Francois Mori
Remande on the ground after the incident.
Remande on the ground after the incident.
Image: Francois Mori

THE SPECTATOR WHO was blinded in one eye after being struck by a wayward Brooks Koepka tee shot at the Ryder Cup said that she feared being trampled by crowds while lying stricken on the ground.

French woman Corine Remande, 49, was hit by Koepka’s drive on the short par-four sixth hole on last Friday’s opening day of the event at Le Golf National, near Paris.

“Before being moved, in a big mess, I was afraid of being trampled because Tiger Woods was coming and the crowd was growing around us,” she told AFP.

“What shocked me too was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help.”

She is taking legal action, and said that was because fans by the green were not warned that the ball was heading in their direction.

Ryder Cup organisers have stated that “fore” was “shouted several times” and that they had been in contact with Remande and her family.

“The stewards should have shouted ‘fore’,” she said.

“They did not do it. To make a show, the organisers moved the tees forward on the sixth hole to allow the big hitters to reach the green in one shot.

Without warning the spectators, the public cannot see the players and anticipate and protect themselves. That’s why I’m angry.”

She added that for three days after the incident, no one from the Ryder Cup visited her or reached out to her.

“We have now filed a complaint in order to have answers to our questions, to challenge all the organisers on behalf of the safety of the public.”

Remade will stay in Lyon, where her parents live, for a few more weeks because she cannot return to her home in Egypt.

She said on Monday at a Lyon hospital that the loss of sight in her right eye had been confirmed and that she had suffered a fractured eye socket and damaged eyeball.

World number three Koepka had said that his “stomach sank” when finding out about the extent of Remande’s injuries.

“Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life,” Koepka told a press conference in Scotland ahead of this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

I haven’t had too many tragedies in my personal family where there’s been a loss or any kind of tragic accident so I’ve been lucky in that sense.

“I wasn’t told until I got to the course — I’m not the biggest person on social media — so when I got here and had about seven missed calls and 25 text messages I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I was told the news and obviously I am really heartbroken.

“My stomach sank. Yesterday was probably one of the hardest days trying to focus and play golf just knowing what was going to come when I was done.”

 © – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie