Thursday 13 September, 2018
Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time

The Senegalese forward went on to prove his folks wrong by signing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,363 Views 4 Comments
He has been a hit at Liverpool.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images


Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL STAR SADIO Mane revealed his parents told him his pursuit of a football career was a “waste of time”, right up until he signed his first contract.

Mane, 26, has developed into one of the key parts of a dangerous Liverpool attack, alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

But the Senegal international said his parents never believed a career in football was a possibility, urging him to instead try to become a teacher.

“I was born in a village where there had never been a footballer who’d made it in the major championships,” Mane told Bleacher Report.

“I remember that when I was little, my parents felt that I should study to become a teacher. They thought football was a waste of time and I’d never succeed at it.

I always said: ‘This is the only job that will enable me to help you. And I think I have a chance to become a footballer.’

“They weren’t sure about it because I was a long way from the capital and almost nobody from there had succeeded. So they were against the idea, and they never believed it, right up until the day when I signed my first professional contract.”

Poland v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group H - Spartak Stadium Captaining Senegal at this year's World Cup. Source: Adam Davy

Mane signed his first deal in 2011, joining Metz, before moving to Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton prior to his Liverpool switch.

The winger said his parents eventually accepted his career choice and supported his decision.

For them, it wasn’t possible. They weren’t exactly wrong because it really wasn’t straightforward, but I wanted to realise my dream of becoming a footballer,” Mane said.

“I gave it everything. It got to the point where they didn’t really have a choice, so they started helping me, and it worked. Today, they’re all proud.”

Mane has scored four goals in as many Premier League games to start this season, with Liverpool returning to action with a trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

