  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Freak 'Butt Pick' interception helps Saints seal playoff spot for Christmas

Christmas Eve didn’t stop the NFL’s regular Sunday service, and the Saints, Rams, Panthers and Chiefs are having a happier Christmas for it.

By AFP Monday 25 Dec 2017, 9:40 AM
7 hours ago 3,656 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3769462

DREW BREES REACHED an NFL milestone and threw a touchdown after a rear-aided interception to power the New Orleans Saints into the NFL playoffs Sunday by beating Atlanta 23-13.

NFL ATLANTA FALCONS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Source: Dan Anderson

Brees, who turns 39 next month, completed 21-of-28 passes for 239 yards to spark the Saints, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 70,000 career passing yards in the process.

Brees joined retired stars Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in reaching the milestone with a 12-yard screen pass to Mark Ingram during the first quarter, reaching the mark in 248 games to 258 for Manning and 293 for Favre.

With 70,200 career passing yards, Brees could crack Manning’s all-time passing yardage mark of 71,940 next season.

But the play of the game belonged to Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who found a unique way to pick an interception while face down on the field, what was dubbed the “butt pick.”

Source: Cxrter/YouTube

Matt Ryan’s throw popped into the air before falling onto the rear of prone Lattimore. After the ball landed on his backside, Lattimore reached back with his hands, brought his legs up to keep the ball from falling onto the field and rolled over to complete his fifth interception of the season, with some help from teammate Marcus Williams.

Saints beat Falcons 23-13 Lattimore keeps the ball off the turf with his... erm, glutes. Source: Curtis Compton

Brees threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jnr three plays later.

“That was a huge swing, for them to be in position to get points before the half, and then we got the big play,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Our defence was magnificent. It was the difference in the game. We came up with some key stops.”

The Saints (11-4) snapped a three-season playoff drought but remained deadlocked atop the NFC South division with Carolina after the Panthers edged Tampa Bay 22-19.

New Orleans can clinch the division crown next week by winning at Tampa Bay or having Carolina lose at Atlanta. The Saints swept two games with Carolina this season to earn a tie-breaker edge.

Atlanta (9-6) can clinch the last NFC playoff spot by beating Carolina but a loss would open the door for the Seattle Seahawks (9-6), who eliminated host Dallas 21-12 to stay in contention before facing Arizona next Sunday. The Seahawks were the first team since the 1966 Philadelphia Eagles to win a game with more penalty yards than total yardage.

 

Along with the Saints and Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs also won to clinch post-season berths on the penultimate weekend of the 2017 NFL campaign.

New England, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Jacksonville had already secured playoff berths, which leaves three wildcard spots up for grabs next Sunday before the playoffs begin in January.

(Can’t see the video? Watch 0n Twitter here)

Rams rusher Todd Gurley became the first player since Herschel Walker of Dallas in 1986 to run for more than 100 yards and have more than 150 receiving yards in a game, scoring two touchdowns as Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title by beating host Tennessee 27-23.

Gurley ran 21 times for 115 yards while catching 10 passes for 158 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 80 yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning 14-yarder to Cooper Kupp with 11:51 to play.

The Rams (11-4) took their first division title since 2003 and first playoff berth since 2004, both when the team was based in St. Louis. They last won a division title in Los Angeles in 1985.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown to power host Kansas City over Miami 29-13 to secure the AFC West division crown.

Baltimore (9-6) can clinch an AFC wildcard berth by beating Cincinnati next Sunday while Tennessee (8-7) can qualify by downing Jacksonville. A loss by either gives a chance to Buffalo (8-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), who stayed in contention by defeating the New York Jets 14-7.

New England (12-3) clinched an NFL-record eighth consecutive 12-win season by routing Buffalo 37-16. The Patriots would clinch the top seed in the American Conference playoffs by beating the Jets next Sunday.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Philadelphia (12-2) can secure a home-field edge throughout the National Conference playoffs by beating visiting Oakland on Monday.

Winless Cleveland fell 20-3 at Chicago to clinch the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft and the Browns would join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 clubs in NFL history with a loss next week at Pittsburgh.

33 of our favourite Irish sports pictures of 2017

‘A lot of athletes wouldn’t know the value of deals’: How Anthony Joshua has built a commercial empire

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
IRELAND
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
'I only started playing badminton when I came to Ireland... It was one of the ways I tried to fit in'
LIVERPOOL
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie