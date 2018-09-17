This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Liverpool could win both the Champions League and Premier League this season,' says Salah

Mohamed Salah says that the Reds can win the double this season under Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 4:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,993 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4240257
The Egyptian scored 44 goals in all competitions last season.
The Egyptian scored 44 goals in all competitions last season.
The Egyptian scored 44 goals in all competitions last season.

MOHAMED SALAH IS bullish about Liverpool’s chances in the Champions League this season and has backed his team to go all the way to the final again and win this time around.

The Reds have started the season in immaculate form, with their victory over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday simply continuing a perfect beginning to the campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have yet to drop points in the Premier League.

On Tuesday, they begin their quest for European success with a home match against Paris Saint-Germain, four months after falling at the final hurdle in Kiev, when they were defeated 3-1 by Real Madrid.

Salah was unable to play a full role in that match, having sustained a shoulder injury in a collision early on with Sergio Ramos, but he does not necessarily think that he has missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Salah was forced off during last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“We played against teams who had won the title before and we still managed to reach the final, so of course we can do it,” he told France Football, reflecting on last year’s run to the showpiece event, which saw them oust Manchester City, Roma and Barcelona.

“I’m sure we can win it. We could even win both the Champions League and the Premier League. I don’t want to put pressure on the team, but anything is possible.”

Meanwhile, he has revealed that the success he has enjoyed in attack with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has largely come about due to the close bond between the trio.

“We’re friends, we talk a lot,” he said. “All three of us sit together in the dressing room at the same place after matches. There’s a real solidarity between us because we don’t care who scored the first or the most. Everyone works to make sure the other can score. And as you can see, we all score…”

Furthermore, Salah has lifted the lid on the relationship he has with manager Jurgen Klopp.

“From my first day at the club, he treated me like a friend,” he said. “We spoke together and there was a strong link between us right away. He knows how to treat each player mentally. Everyone feels good with him.”

