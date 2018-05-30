Egypt say Salah won't be sidelined for more than three weeks with shoulder injury

EGYPTIAN NATIONAL TEAM doctor Mohamed Abul-Ela has forecast that Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for no more than three weeks.
Salah suffered the injury during a first-half tussle with Sergio Ramos in Saturday’s Champions League final and travelled to Spain for treatment in a bid to be fit for the World Cup.
A statement made by the Egyptian FA this afternoon was positive – “God willing” – about Salah’s chances of playing in Russia after his consultation in Valencia, saying that he is ‘walking well’ and determined to join up with his team-mates.
The statement concludes with the view attributed to Dr. Abul-Ela: “the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”
Egypt’s first World Cup fixture will see them take on Uruguay in Group A on 15 June, the day Salah turns 26 and 20 days after the Liverpool star suffered the injury.
Torres set for move to Japan after league officials jump the gun with announcement
Robert Lewandowski’s agent confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich
COMMENTS (1)