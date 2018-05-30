Egypt say Salah won't be sidelined for more than three weeks with shoulder injury

A mural of Mohamed Salah at a sports and youth center, in the Nile delta village of Nagrig, Egypt.

A mural of Mohamed Salah at a sports and youth center, in the Nile delta village of Nagrig, Egypt.

EGYPTIAN NATIONAL TEAM doctor Mohamed Abul-Ela has forecast that Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for no more than three weeks.

Salah suffered the injury during a first-half tussle with Sergio Ramos in Saturday’s Champions League final and travelled to Spain for treatment in a bid to be fit for the World Cup.

A statement made by the Egyptian FA this afternoon was positive – “God willing” – about Salah’s chances of playing in Russia after his consultation in Valencia, saying that he is ‘walking well’ and determined to join up with his team-mates.

The statement concludes with the view attributed to Dr. Abul-Ela: “the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Egypt’s first World Cup fixture will see them take on Uruguay in Group A on 15 June, the day Salah turns 26 and 20 days after the Liverpool star suffered the injury.