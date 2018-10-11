This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah avoids prosecution for allegedly using mobile phone while driving

Merseyside Police have confirmed they have insufficient evidence to prosecute the Liverpool star.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,413 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4281849

MOHAMED SALAH WILL not be prosecuted after a video emerged of the Liverpool forward appearing to use a phone while driving, with police citing ”insufficient evidence”.

Footage circulated on Twitter in August showing the Egypt international using his phone behind the wheel while surrounded by fans.

The video is believed to have been taken following Liverpool’s 4-0 win over West Ham on 12 August, a match which saw Salah score one of his three Premier League goals of the season.

Liverpool confirmed at the time that the club had alerted police after discussions with the player and would deal with the matter internally should there be any follow up.

However, Merseyside Police have confirmed there is not enough evidence to prosecute the Liverpool star.

In a statement they said: “We can confirm a 26-year-old man was spoken to following an incident on Arkles Lane in Liverpool on Sunday 12 August.

“Inquiries have taken place and there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution and as such no further action will be taken.

“The man has been spoken to by officers and given advice and guidance around mobile phone use in a vehicle.”

After scoring 44 goals in his debut Liverpool season, Salah has endured a tepid start to the 2018 campaign, scoring just three goals in 11 total appearances to start the season.

However, the Egyptian did recently claim the Puskas Award for his curling goal against Everton last season.

Salah recently received the backing of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who said the 26-year-old attacker “will still score a lot of goals” as the season continues.

