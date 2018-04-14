Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth

40 - @22mosalah has become only the third different player in Liverpool history to score 40+ goals in all competitions in a single season after Roger Hunt (1961-62) and Ian Rush (1983-84 and 1986-87). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/0IrUc8Wmio— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018
MO SALAH SCORED his 40th goal of the season in all competitions, as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League today.
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were also on target amid a comfortable win for the Reds.
The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side third, one point behind Man United, who hve two games in hand.
More to follow
