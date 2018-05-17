  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'

Sam Allardyce reflects on how his Everton reign ended yesterday.

By AFP Thursday 17 May 2018, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,251 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4018348
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

SAM ALLARDYCE SAID he was disappointed at his sacking from Everton but knew it was coming after media speculation over his departure reached fever pitch.

The 63-year-old was jettisoned after less than six months in charge at Goodison Park after a short meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri on Wednesday.

The former England manager was brought in as Ronald Koeman’s replacement in November but his rudimentary style of play proved deeply unpopular with fans of the Merseyside club and the atmosphere became toxic.

But Allardyce was unhappy with the way his exit was touted in the media well before he had received official confirmation.

“I’m surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media before I met Farhad,” he told talkSPORT radio. “I think it was out there in the open for a couple of days. That leaves you with the certainty of what was going to happen.

“It was slightly disappointing. Who was involved in that I couldn’t tell you, but something as delicate as that is something you want to be confidential.”

Allardyce, whose previous clubs include Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, landed his dream job with England in 2016 but that turned sour after only one match, with Allardyce stepping down following a newspaper sting.

Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prise him away from Vicarage Road.

© – AFP, 2018

Italian legend Buffon reveals he is leaving Juventus after 17 trophy-laden years

Steven Gerrard planning move for former Liverpool team-mate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'We were very close' - Wenger feels signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal's history
'We were very close' - Wenger feels signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal's history
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
Everton sack the man credited with recruiting Leicester's title-winning signings after £150m splurge
LEINSTER
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
'People ask me about the toughest decision and it's Joe Hart'
'Man United were bad under Ferguson as well' - Mourinho defended by Neville
MUNSTER
'They are setting the standard in world rugby, it's not just European rugby'
'They are setting the standard in world rugby, it's not just European rugby'
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie