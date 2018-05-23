'I just ran out of road' - Ireland's Sam Bennett gutted after another second-place Giro finish

ITALY’S ELIA VIVIANI of the Quick Step team won a sprint finish for the Giro d’Italia 17th stage on Wednesday, his fourth win in this year’s race.

Vivani’s dash for the line saw him snatch the stage victory from Ireland’s Sam Bennett — the winner of the two other group sprints. Italy’s Niccolo Bonifazio was third.

“I had a few slips, I just lost the nerve and I couldn’t get out,” a hugely-frustrated Bennett told Eurosport UK afterwards.

“I had the legs again and I just couldn’t get out. It’s just timing, I was coming from behind and I just ran out of road.”

'I just ran out of road' @Sammmy_Be is absolutely gutted after losing stage 17 to his points jersey @eliaviviani#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/xgL1vXcQ1M — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2018

29-year-old Olympic omnium gold medallist Viviani adds to his two stage wins in Israel and last Friday’s 13th stage at Nervesa della Battaglia.

Britain’s Simon Yates of Mitchelton holds the overall leader’s pink jersey after the 155km race in rainy conditions from Riva del Garda to Iseo, east of Milan.

Yates finished in 28th place behind defending champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Yates kept his lead of 56 seconds overall lead on Dumoulin.

South Africa’s Louis Meintjes pulled out before the start with a respiratory infection with Belgian Victor Campenaerts also withdrawing from the race which finishes in Rome next Sunday.

Thursday’s 18th stage goes from Abbiategrasso on the outskirts of Milan to the ski resort of Pratonevoso, which includes a climb of 13.9 km with a 6.9 percent gradient.

A frantic sprint finish ends in victory for @eliaviviani in the treacherous conditions 💦#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/vWLmNi3c9C — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2018

