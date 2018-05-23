This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just ran out of road' - Ireland's Sam Bennett gutted after another second-place Giro finish

The Bora-Hansgrohe man was boxed out and crossed the line behind winner Elia Viviani on the 17th stage.

By AFP Wednesday 23 May 2018, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,590 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4030423

ITALY’S ELIA VIVIANI of the Quick Step team won a sprint finish for the Giro d’Italia 17th stage on Wednesday, his fourth win in this year’s race.

Vivani’s dash for the line saw him snatch the stage victory from Ireland’s Sam Bennett — the winner of the two other group sprints. Italy’s Niccolo Bonifazio was third.

“I had a few slips, I just lost the nerve and I couldn’t get out,” a hugely-frustrated Bennett told Eurosport UK afterwards.

“I had the legs again and I just couldn’t get out. It’s just timing, I was coming from behind and I just ran out of road.”

29-year-old Olympic omnium gold medallist Viviani adds to his two stage wins in Israel and last Friday’s 13th stage at Nervesa della Battaglia.

Britain’s Simon Yates of Mitchelton holds the overall leader’s pink jersey after the 155km race in rainy conditions from Riva del Garda to Iseo, east of Milan.

Yates finished in 28th place behind defending champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Yates kept his lead of 56 seconds overall lead on Dumoulin.

South Africa’s Louis Meintjes pulled out before the start with a respiratory infection with Belgian Victor Campenaerts also withdrawing from the race which finishes in Rome next Sunday.

Thursday’s 18th stage goes from Abbiategrasso on the outskirts of Milan to the ski resort of Pratonevoso, which includes a climb of 13.9 km with a 6.9 percent gradient.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Houston makes it a series as Warriors ‘run out of gas’

NFL teams are discussing a 15-yard penalty for kneeling during the anthem

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
FOOTBALL
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
REAL MADRID
'They'll either kill us or praise us' â Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie