Sam Bennett makes it a hattrick as he clinches green jersey at Tour of Turkey

Bennett: seven stage wins in two years at the Tour of Turkey.

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT continued his sensational record at the Tour of Turkey with victory on Sunday’s final stage, clinching the green jersey.

Bennett avoided the carnage of a late crash and pulled clear of the chasing pack to pick up his third stage win of this year’s race — one fewer than the four he won last year.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider cruelly missed out in the points classification last season after crashing on the final stage.

But he made no such mistake this time around, attacking a kilometre from the line and pressing home his advantage.

Sam Bennett stays clear of the carnage to win the final stage of the Tour of Turkey in Istanbul! @Sammmy_Be #tourofturkey pic.twitter.com/4CeEKqW7Hi — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 14, 2018

“I’m delighted,” he told Eurosport afterwards.

“I think it’s the time of year. I always finish the end of season really good. I never lose motivation. I have that motivation to try to get victory all year long.

“I think some guys, at this time of year, they’re already in holiday mode. I just wish the season was another six months long.”

Nicolas Roche finished 10th in the general classification.

