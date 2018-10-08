This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Blacks flanker Sam Cane breaks neck, will miss Test against Ireland

The 60-times back row suffered the injury against the Springboks but is expected to make a full recovery.

By AFP Monday 8 Oct 2018, 11:05 AM
ALL BLACKS FLANKER Sam Cane broke a vertebra in his neck during New Zealand’s dramatic win over South Africa on Saturday but is expected to make a full recovery.

Cane went off in the 35th minute of the 32-30 win in Pretoria and All Blacks doctor Tony Page said he fractured a vertebra in the lower right side of the neck but did not suffer any nerve damage.

New Zealand All Blacks’s Sam Cane Cane carries the ball against Ireland in 2016. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Page said the 26-year-old would be sidelined for “several months”, ruling him out of the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour, which includes Tests against Australia, Japan, England, Ireland and Italy.

He said Cane had surgery to stabilise the injury and will remain in Pretoria this week.

“It’ll probably take about three months for the bone to get strong, we’ll just take it step-by-step,” said Page.

“The operation is just to keep everything in the right place so the bone can heal of its own accord.”

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he expected the World Cup-winning back row, who has played 60 Tests, to return to top-level rugby.

“It’s expected he’s going to make a full recovery and be back playing,” said Hansen.

© – AFP, 2018

