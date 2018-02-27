Ex-Arsenal and Man City midfielder Samir Nasri handed six-month doping ban

Nasri has played with Sevilla and Antalyaspor over the last two seasons.

Nasri has played with Sevilla and Antalyaspor over the last two seasons.

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY midfielder and France international Samir Nasri has been handed a six-month doping ban ‘for using a prohibited method’ by Uefa.

Nasri had appealed to Uefa for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016, but that was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The method is on the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!