After two years of injury hell, free agent Cazorla returns to Villarreal following Arsenal exit

SANTI CAZORLA HAS returned to Villarreal as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

The midfielder was released by Arsenal at the end of last season, and has not played a competitive game since October 2016.

Arsenal decided against offering the midfielder a new deal, due to his fitness issues, having been forced to endure 11 operations on his Achilles.

The 33-year-old’s injury was so horrific he nearly lost his foot, but he did return to first-team training in the latter stages of the campaign.

And the Yellow Submarine, with whom he enjoyed two spells with between 2003-2006 and 2007-2011, have offered him an opportunity to prove his fitness.

It has been suggested that Cazorla could even earn a permanent contract at the club, should he be able to show his worth.

Hoy tenemos una cosa muy especial que contaros porque es la hora de volver a ver a alguien muy querido por los groguets... ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, @19SCazorla 😍😍😍! #CazorlaVuelveACasa 🏠💛 pic.twitter.com/CPwaLUj1Me — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 5, 2018

Cazorla also spent time at Alaves earlier this week, and expressed his gratitude to the club for their time.

I am grateful to Alaves for the facilities they have offered to me,” Cazorla said.

“The facilities here are very good and they’re even doing work to improve them further.

“[The youth sides and I] have had a nice experience. I tried to make sure they enjoyed the experience.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!