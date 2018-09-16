This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gold for Ireland! Sanita Puspure crowned women's single sculls world champion

The 36-year-old blew the competition away to secure first place in Bulgaria on Sunday morning.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 11,956 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4238432
Sanita Puspure pictured during the World Rowing Championships.
Sanita Puspure pictured during the World Rowing Championships.
Sanita Puspure pictured during the World Rowing Championships.

THERE WAS ELATION for Ireland’s Sanita Puspure on Sunday morning, as the Cork-based rower secured a gold medal following a stunning display in the women’s single sculls final at the World Championships in Bulgaria.

She finished with a time of 7:20:12 to be crowned world champion following an outstanding display from start to finish in Plovdiv, marking a brilliant comeback from a fourth place finish in Sarasota 12 months ago.

The Latvia-born sculler has represented Ireland for almost a decade, with Sunday’s final presenting her best chance at a first ever World Championship medal following years of top displays as a flag bearer in green.

The 36-year-old blew the competition away during her single sculls semi-final on Friday afternoon, initially sitting behind Denmark’s Fie Udby Erichsen — a silver medalist at the London Olympics in 2012 — in the first quarter, before storming to an eight second victory.

Sunday’s display mimicked her dominant display two days ago, with Puspure finishing almost five seconds clear of Switzerland in second place.

Her performance sees Ireland secure their second gold medal in Bulgaria in as many days, with Gary and Paul O’Donovan also grabbing first place in the men’s lightweight double sculls on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    BOXING
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Canelo dethrones Golovkin by majority decision as dramatic rematch unfolds in Las Vegas
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie