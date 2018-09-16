Gold for Ireland! Sanita Puspure crowned women's single sculls world champion

THERE WAS ELATION for Ireland’s Sanita Puspure on Sunday morning, as the Cork-based rower secured a gold medal following a stunning display in the women’s single sculls final at the World Championships in Bulgaria.

She finished with a time of 7:20:12 to be crowned world champion following an outstanding display from start to finish in Plovdiv, marking a brilliant comeback from a fourth place finish in Sarasota 12 months ago.

The Latvia-born sculler has represented Ireland for almost a decade, with Sunday’s final presenting her best chance at a first ever World Championship medal following years of top displays as a flag bearer in green.

It's gold for Ireland and Sanita Puspure at the World Rowing Championships. This was a dominant performance in the women's single sculls final. #RTESport pic.twitter.com/HlOS6kjEpQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018

The 36-year-old blew the competition away during her single sculls semi-final on Friday afternoon, initially sitting behind Denmark’s Fie Udby Erichsen — a silver medalist at the London Olympics in 2012 — in the first quarter, before storming to an eight second victory.

Sunday’s display mimicked her dominant display two days ago, with Puspure finishing almost five seconds clear of Switzerland in second place.

Her performance sees Ireland secure their second gold medal in Bulgaria in as many days, with Gary and Paul O’Donovan also grabbing first place in the men’s lightweight double sculls on Saturday.

