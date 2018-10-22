This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Toulouse may be back, but Saracens remain the clear and present danger to Leinster's crown

The English champions have ominously marched their way through wins in all eight games this season.

By Sean Farrell Monday 22 Oct 2018, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,307 Views 5 Comments
Owen Farrell takes an offload from Maro Itoje.
Image: Steven Paston
Owen Farrell takes an offload from Maro Itoje.
Owen Farrell takes an offload from Maro Itoje.
Image: Steven Paston

TWO ROUNDS IN and all five Heineken Champions Cup pools are topped by an unbeaten team.

The shock package of the tournament, bottom-of-the-Premiership Newcastle Falcons, are the only one of the quintet you might struggle to make a real case to contend for the title come May. Because in Toulouse, Racing 92 (two wins) and Munster (draw and a win) there is serious European pedigree and talent to go far.

But it is everyone’s favourite villains, Saracens, who have looked the most ominous threat to Leinster’s high perch through their two victories. 

Though they have again suffered injury to their primary weapon Billy Vunipola and his brilliant brother Mako, they are operating without the look of fatigue that dogged their ‘wolf pack’ approach last season.

That campaign came to a shuddering half in the Aviva Stadium, against a Dan Leavy-inspired Leinster who were still feeling a little Grand Slam bounce after the Six Nations. The reason they were on the road in the quarters was because of one rotten December week where they lost home and away to Clermont. With Cardiff Blues providing their back-to-back opposition in pool 3 this time around, Mark McCall’s men look unlikely to end up in an away dressing room when the knockout stage comes round again.

Unlikely too because of the appetite they have shown in their wins over Glasgow and Lyon. While they haven’t quite cracked knockout rugby since their 2015 Pro12 title, the Warriors under Dave Rennie are a formidable force and they’re unfortunate to be pitted against Leinster and Saracens in home openers on his watch. 

Saracens had plenty of power to spare in the 29-10 bonus point win over Lyon, a performance McCall called ‘scratchy and patchy’ despite the hosts ending with a 100% line-out and scrum return, just eight penalties conceded, 10 tackles missed and dominant numbers in possession and territory. This looked like a team who knew what was required and executed the task without additional fuss.

Saracens v Lyon - Heineken European Champions Cup - Allianz Park Alex Lewington runs in the bonus point try against Lyon. Source: Steven Paston

In fullback Alex Goode and hooker Jamie George the 2016-2018 European champions have a supporting cast in sensational form. Openside Michael Rhodes is ordinarily far more effective than he showed on Saturday, then there are the show-stopping qualities of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje — the latter’s influence on this side will be particularly important given the loss of the Vunipolas.

No team will much fancy a trip to Barnet to play knockout rugby in the spring. With Mako due to return in December and the luckless Billy a viable weapon to add in the knock-out stages, the English champions are on a winning streak and seem to have plenty more gears to reach for.

“We know that there is so much more to come from this team,” said captain Brad Barritt after Saturday’s win, which maintained Sarries’ 100% record through eight games this season.

“We are probably yet to marry up a full performance and that’s what drives this team. There’s constant improvement to be made week by week and I think the drive within the team is so strong that we know we will eventually get there.

The pleasing thing is that we are getting the results without hitting our straps completely. It is very much in parts in games so when we do marry up a full performance it will be very exciting.”

Or frightening, it depends on your perspective.

