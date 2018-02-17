Tonight’s big game at Semple Stadium threw-in at 7pm.
Welcome to tonight’s live GAA coverage. We’ll be keeping an eye on Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin and Laois v Antrim in the Allianz Hurling League.
Here’s how Wexford and Tipperary will line out:
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
2. Damien Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Willie Devereux (St Martin’s)
5. Paudie Foley (Crossbeg/Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’) – captain
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes’)
8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)
10. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
11. David Dunne (Davidstown/Courtnacuddy)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
Tipperary
1. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donahill)
2. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12.Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. Michael Breen (Ballina)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
One late Tipp change: Donagh Maher is in for Michael Cahill.
One late Wexford change, Conor Firman is in for Willie Devereux.
Tipperary 0-0 Wexford 0-1
Lee Chins sends Wexford in front.
Laois 0-1 Antrim 0-1
Neil McManus levels for the Ulster side.
Tipperary 0-0 Wexford 0-3
Kevin Foley extends Wexford’s lead.
Dublin 0-1 Limerick 0-2
Tom Morrissey is causing Dublin problems early on.
Tipperary 0-1 Wexford 0-4
Sean Curran gets Tipp off the mark, while Conor McDonald immediately responds for Davy Fitzgerald’s side.
Tipperary 0-3 Wexford 0-5
Chin lands a fine score to send Wexford two in front.
Dublin 0-3 Limerick 0-5
David Reidy scores for the Shannonsiders.
GOAL! Jason Forde with a fine finish for Tipperary!
Tipperary 1-3 Wexford 0-5
Forde’s second goal of this league campaign gives Tipp the lead for the first time.
Tyrone 1-10 Donegal 1-13
Michael Murphy has entered the fray for Donegal as the McKenna Cup final enters the final 20 minutes.
Tipperary 1-4 Wexford 0-5
Forde has 1-2 on the board and the hosts lead by two.
Laois 0-3 Antrim 0-4
It’s Antrim who lead early on.
PENALTY! Lee Chin is fouled by Barry Heffernan, who pulls him to the ground.
GOAL! Aidan Nolan slots home the penalty for Wexford!
Tipperary 1-4 Wexford 1-7
Paul Morris slots over a free and Wexford are back in control.
Tipperary 1-6 Wexford 1-7
John McGrath catches a long ball and splits the posts.
GOAL! Aaron Gillane goals from a penalty for Limerick!
Laois 0-9 Antrim 0-5
Laois lead by four.
Limerick 1-9 Dublin 0-5
Aaron Gillane’s penalty leaves Limerick seven in front.
Tipperary 1-7 Wexford 1-7
That’s three without reply for Tipp.
Tipperary 1-9 Wexford 1-7
Forde has 1-5 and Tipp have seven of the last 10 scores.
Meanwhile in the McKenna Cup final…
Tipperary 1-11 Wexford 1-8
Telepathy between Brendan Maher and Noel McGrath, with the latter sending it over. Cracking game.
Tipperary 1-13 Wexford 1-8
This is Tipp’s biggest lead of the game so far.
Laois 0-11 Antrim 0-8
Almost half-time here as Antrim trail by three.
Tipperary 1-15 Wexford 1-8 – HT
Tipp lead by seven at the interval. They’ve scored 11 of the last 12 scores.
Dublin 0-7 Limerick 1-13 – HT
Laois 0-13 Antrim 0-8 - HT
Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 1-12 – FT
Donegal lift the McKenna Cup crown.
Laois 0-16 Antrim 0-8
Laois are streaking clear now and lead by eight after King’s latest free.
Dublin 0-8 Limerick 1-15
Dublin are well behind as the second-half gets underway.
Tipperary 1-15 Wexford 1-10
Morris slots over a free. This lead isn’t an insurmountable one for Wexford.
Tipperary 1-16 Wexford 1-11
David Dunne points from a tight angle.
GOAL! Forde scores his second goal for Tipp!
Dublin 0-8 Limerick 1-18
Limerick’s lead is 13 points now.
Laois 0-18 Antrim 1-10
Eoghan Campbell hits the net for Antrim after a long free from McManus broke kindly to him.
Tipperary 2-18 Wexford 1-13
Bonner Maher with a brilliant pick-up and score for his second of the night. Forde adds another free.
Dublin 0-10 Limerick 1-20
Byrnes points a huge free from distance.
Laois 0-21 Antrim 1-12
Mark Kavanagh points a sideline.
Tipperary 2-19 Wexford 1-14
McCarthy points for Tipp.
Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-15
Shaun Murphy races forward and scores from wide.
Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-17
Six point game and it’s not over yet in Semple.
Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-18
Chin slots over a free.
Laois 0-26 Antrim 2-16
Antrim have made their way back into this game.
Dublin 0-14 Limerick 1-25
Reid takes a great score on the run for Limerick.
Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-19
Four point game now as Wexford continue to battle.
Tipperary 2-21 Wexford 1-20
Paudie Maher with a huge score for the hosts, but Wexford respond immediately through Chin. We’re into the final minute of normal time.
Dublin 0-15 Limerick 1-26
Limerick are coasting to victory now.
Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16 – FT
Tipperary 2-21 Wexford 1-21
Chin points from a 65. Can Wexford find a goal?
GOAL! Patrick Bonner Maher wins it for Tipp in the 73rd minute!
Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21 – FT
2-9 for Jason Forde as Tipperary beat Wexford by six.
Dublin 0-17 Limerick 1-26 – FT
Thanks all we’ve got tonight, thanks for joining us.
