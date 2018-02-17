  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 February, 2018
Welcome to tonight’s live GAA coverage. We’ll be keeping an eye on Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin and Laois v Antrim in the Allianz Hurling League.

Here’s how Wexford and Tipperary will line out:

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Willie Devereux (St Martin’s)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossbeg/Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’) – captain
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes’)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

10. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
11. David Dunne (Davidstown/Courtnacuddy)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Tipperary

1. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donahill)

2. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12.Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

One late Tipp change: Donagh Maher is in for Michael Cahill.

One late Wexford change, Conor Firman is in for Willie Devereux.

Tipperary 0-0 Wexford 0-1

Lee Chins sends Wexford in front.

Laois 0-1 Antrim 0-1

Neil McManus levels for the Ulster side.

Tipperary 0-0 Wexford 0-3

Kevin Foley extends Wexford’s lead.

Dublin 0-1 Limerick 0-2

Tom Morrissey is causing Dublin problems early on.

Tipperary 0-1 Wexford 0-4

Sean Curran gets Tipp off the mark, while Conor McDonald immediately responds for Davy Fitzgerald’s side.

Tipperary 0-3 Wexford 0-5

Chin lands a fine score to send Wexford two in front.

Dublin 0-3 Limerick 0-5

David Reidy scores for the Shannonsiders.

Tipperary 1-3 Wexford 0-5

Forde’s second goal of this league campaign gives Tipp the lead for the first time.

Tyrone 1-10 Donegal 1-13

Michael Murphy has entered the fray for Donegal as the McKenna Cup final enters the final 20 minutes.

Tipperary 1-4 Wexford 0-5

Forde has 1-2 on the board and the hosts lead by two.

Laois 0-3 Antrim 0-4

It’s Antrim who lead early on.

PENALTY! Lee Chin is fouled by Barry Heffernan, who pulls him to the ground.

Tipperary 1-4 Wexford 1-7

Paul Morris slots over a free and Wexford are back in control.

Tipperary 1-6 Wexford 1-7

John McGrath catches a long ball and splits the posts.

Laois 0-9 Antrim 0-5

Laois lead by four.

Limerick 1-9 Dublin 0-5

Aaron Gillane’s penalty leaves Limerick seven in front.

Tipperary 1-7 Wexford 1-7

That’s three without reply for Tipp.

Tipperary 1-9 Wexford 1-7

Forde has 1-5 and Tipp have seven of the last 10 scores.

Meanwhile in the McKenna Cup final…

Tipperary 1-11 Wexford 1-8

Telepathy between Brendan Maher and Noel McGrath, with the latter sending it over. Cracking game.

Tipperary 1-13 Wexford 1-8

This is Tipp’s biggest lead of the game so far.

Laois 0-11 Antrim 0-8

Almost half-time here as Antrim trail by three.

Tipperary 1-15 Wexford 1-8 – HT

Tipp lead by seven at the interval. They’ve scored 11 of the last 12 scores.

Dublin 0-7 Limerick 1-13 – HT

Laois 0-13 Antrim 0-8 - HT

Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 1-12 – FT

Donegal lift the McKenna Cup crown.

Laois 0-16 Antrim 0-8

Laois are streaking clear now and lead by eight after King’s latest free.

Dublin 0-8 Limerick 1-15

Dublin are well behind as the second-half gets underway.

Tipperary 1-15 Wexford 1-10 

Morris slots over a free. This lead isn’t an insurmountable one for Wexford.

Tipperary 1-16 Wexford 1-11

David Dunne points from a tight angle.

Dublin 0-8 Limerick 1-18

Limerick’s lead is 13 points now.

Laois 0-18 Antrim 1-10

Eoghan Campbell hits the net for Antrim after a long free from McManus broke kindly to him.

Tipperary 2-18 Wexford 1-13

Bonner Maher with a brilliant pick-up and score for his second of the night. Forde adds another free.

Dublin 0-10 Limerick 1-20

Byrnes points a huge free from distance.

Laois 0-21 Antrim 1-12

Mark Kavanagh points a sideline.

Tipperary 2-19 Wexford 1-14

McCarthy points for Tipp.

Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-15

Shaun Murphy races forward and scores from wide.

Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-17

Six point game and it’s not over yet in Semple.

Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-18

Chin slots over a free.

Laois 0-26 Antrim 2-16

Antrim have made their way back into this game.

Dublin 0-14 Limerick 1-25

Reid takes a great score on the run for Limerick.

Tipperary 2-20 Wexford 1-19

Four point game now as Wexford continue to battle.

Tipperary 2-21 Wexford 1-20

Paudie Maher with a huge score for the hosts, but Wexford respond immediately through Chin. We’re into the final minute of normal time.

Dublin 0-15 Limerick 1-26

Limerick are coasting to victory now.

Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16 – FT

Tipperary 2-21 Wexford 1-21

Chin points from a 65. Can Wexford find a goal?

Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21 – FT

2-9 for Jason Forde as Tipperary beat Wexford by six.

Dublin 0-17 Limerick 1-26 – FT

Thanks all we’ve got tonight, thanks for joining us.

