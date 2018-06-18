This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scare for Saudi Arabia World Cup squad as engine catches fire during flight to Rostov

The right engine of the Rossiya Airbus emitted flames as the team traveled on the internal flight from St Petersburg.

By AFP Monday 18 Jun 2018, 10:18 PM
THE PLANE CARRYING Saudi Arabia’s World Cup team suffered a fire in one of its engines as the players flew to Rostov-on-Don for their next match, the Saudi football federation confirmed today.

The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a “simple malfunction”.

“It was a small fire in one of the engines, the right engine, but the plane landed safely,” association president Ahmad Al Harbi told Saudi sports TV channel KSA.

One of the Saudi players, Hatan Bahbir, said in a video on the federation’s Twitter account: “We arrived safely and we are all fine… it was a simple malfunction’.”

In the video, someone off-camera asks him if he was scared. He replies: “No, no. Well, of course we were scared a bit, but thank God.”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement they “would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely”.

The team were flying to Rostov-on-Don for their second match, against Uruguay on Wednesday, after they were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in the opening game of the tournament.

Dundalk, Derry and Rovers learn potential opponents for Europa League draw

Egypt say Mo Salah is fit (again) ahead of clash with World Cup hosts

