  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This bullet from Saul Niguez helped Atletico Madrid earn a comfortable win in the Europa League tonight

The La Liga outfit looked far too good for Lokomotiv Moscow.

By AFP Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 8:43 PM
7 hours ago 3,217 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3893552

Source: MessiTheBestHDTV/YouTube

DIEGO COSTA HELPED Atletico Madrid take a big step toward the Europa League quarter-finals by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

Atletico will carry a commanding lead into the second leg in Russia.

Saul Niguez hit the net with a stunning strike at the Wanda Metropolitano before Costa made it two with an instinctive finish. Koke added a third late on to leave Lokomotiv with a mountain to climb next week.

Costa has six goals in 12 appearances since moving to Atletico from Chelsea in January.

Security around the game was ramped up amid fears of a repeat of the fan violence that marred Athletic Bilbaoâ€™s match against Spartak Moscow a fortnight ago.

Only around 500 Russian supporters were reported to have made the trip to the Spanish capital, however, and there was no visible sign of trouble before kick-off.

Lokomotiv sit seven points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League but this is as far as the club has gone in Europe since reaching the Champions League last 16 in 2004.

Atletico, meanwhile, are rated as Europa League favourites with the bookmakers and, on this evidence, Diego Simeoneâ€™s side will take some stopping.

Lokomotiv managed only one shot on target in the 90 minutes.

Both teams stood around the centre circle before kick-off as a minute that began in silence broke into applauds in memory of Fiorentina defender Davide Astori, who died suddenly on Sunday.

Atletico controlled possession early on but it took a thunderbolt from distance to break the deadlock.

Saul picked the ball up 30 yards out and without a better option unleashed a left-footed shot that sailed into the top corner.

They should have doubled their lead before half-time. Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme rushed out and was robbed of the ball by Antoine Griezmann on the touchline. With the goal gaping, the Frenchman could only guide his long-range effort wide of the far post.

Costa was more precise early in the second half, however, steering home the rebound after Griezmann had seen his close-range finish saved. Saul had provided the brilliant pass.

Griezmann was taken off in the 66th minute and Costa followed eight minutes later.

There was still time for a third, however, when Koke burst into the box and prodded a shot into the corner.

(C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James hadâ€™>

Ireland boss wary that Rice could still declare for England>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
â€˜I put up a wall and locked it awayâ€™ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
IRELAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie