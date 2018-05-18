That's why they're champions! Scarlets tear through Glasgow to reach Pro14 final

UNTIL LAST SEASON, no team had managed to win a Pro12 semi-final away from home.

Scarlets have managed the feat back-to-back.

The 2017 champions were in irresistible form this evening as they carved up Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun to come away with a four-try 28-13 win.

Dave Rennie’s side, who won more games and earned more try-scoring bonus points than any other team as they dominated the Pro14 season, were dealt a blow before kick-off as star fullback Stuart Hogg was ruled out with a stomach complaint.

On the field, it was even worse as Rhys Patchell danced in beyond Nick Grigg to give the visitors an advantage after just five minutes.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Finn Russell kicked the hosts onto the board in response, but with Tadhg Beirne and the Scarlets pack dominating the contact zone the Welsh side continually looked threatening when stretching the Warriors defence and Gareth Davies was soon scything through black jerseys.

In the 17th minute, Scott Williams’ half break paved the way for Davies to skate over for his side’s second try. And it was soon three, 21-3, as Steff Evans broke and fed the pill inside to Davies who once more jinked subtly before gifting the try to loosehead Rob Evans.

Emerging 18 points down for the second half, Warriors’ cause wasn’t helped by Nick Grigg’s yellow card and the champions took full advantage as captain Ken Owens dispensed with the expansive flair and touched down after a clinical maul.

The 2015 champions managed a response before the hour mark, Russell’s sublime long pass (as seen in the Six Nations) on show again as he switch play to the left and Jonny Gray rumbled over from a resulting quick-tap penalty.

Grigg wriggled his way over for a second Warriors try, but with no conversion and just eight minutes on the clock it was too little and much too late for Glasgow and their mightily impressive first season under Rennie came to a crashing halt.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scarlets meanwhile, will await the result of tomorrow’s massive inter-pro in the RDS to determine whether they face Munster in a repeat of their final victory at the Aviva Stadium last May, or Leinster for a repeat of their Champions Cup semi-final thrashing at the venue last month.