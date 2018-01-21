  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 21 January, 2018
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed

News that the young Germany midfielder will join a Bundesliga rival was not well received by supporters.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 9:18 PM
24 minutes ago 1,760 Views 4 Comments
Leon Goretzka (file pic).
A GROUP OF Schalke fans slammed Leon Goretzka following confirmation that the young star was set for a move to Bayern Munich.

The midfielder will move to the Allianz Arena for free at the end of his contract, which expires in June.

He had also attracted interest from Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool, but ultimately decided to stay in the Bundesliga with one of Schalke’s rivals.

But Goretzka’s decision to sign terms was not well received by his current club, with banners appearing in the stands ahead of Sunday’s clash with Hannover.

“Neither money nor trophies are worth more than our club. Anyone who does not appreciate that can f*** off immediately,” one message read in an apparent allusion to Goretzka’s move to the team that has held a virtual monopoly over the Bundesliga title in recent years.

Another banner seemed to berate Goretzka for ”Letting down 1000 friends for emotionless trophies and superficial popinjays.”

The midfielder played the entire 90 minutes in the face of fan hostility, as Schalke were held 1-1 by Hannover.

Goretzka, 22, moved to Schalke from Bochum in 2013, and has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the team.

He also formed part of the Germany U23 side that made the Olympic final in 2016, and has racked up 12 appearances and six goals for the senior team.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller claimed goal-scoring milestones as Bayern Munich went 16 points clear in the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

Mueller has now scored 100 Bundesliga goals in his career while Lewandowski has hit 94 German top-flight goals, making him the highest scoring foreigner in the club’s history, following braces for both in a polished second-half display by Bayern’s forward pair.

“Mueller has gotten his goal instincts back and Robert Lewandowski has so much class that he capitalises on those situations,” enthused Bayern coach Jupp Heynkes.

Additional reporting by AFP

