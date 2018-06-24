Scotland run riot in Argentina to end tour with record-breaking win

GEORGE HORNE AND brother Peter Horne inspired Scotland to a record-breaking victory as Daniel Hourcade’s final game in charge of Argentina ended in a 44-15 defeat in Resistencia.

Glasgow Warriors out-half George Horne crossed twice and Peter Horne added 14 points from the tee as Scotland bounced back from defeat to the United States by securing their biggest win in Argentina.

Hourcade took the Pumas to the semi-finals of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his five-year stint at the helm ends following a period of decline and four straight Test losses.

George Horne wasted little time in opening his international account, racing over inside two minutes following good work from Adam Hastings.

Scotland furthered their lead when Blair Kinghorn bundled his way through Argentina’s line, before Stuart McInally took advantage of sloppy Pumas defending.

George Horne’s link-up with Hastings was causing havoc, and the 23-year-old had his second try before half-time, with Magnus Bradbury touching down as Scotland took a 36-3 lead into the interval.

Hourcade’s side came out with renewed vigour following the restart and Tomas Lezana went over, only for Dougie Fife to cancel out his try.

Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias scored for the hosts, but it was Peter Horne who would have the final say as his penalty capped off an impressive win and an inconsistent tour for Gregor Townsend’s men.

