World Cup heartbreak for Scotland - but it's good news for Ireland's slim hopes

WEST INDIES SECURED qualification for the reduced 2019 Cricket World Cup thanks to a five-run win over Scotland on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

After bowling out their opponents for 198, Scotland had reached 128-5 after 35.2 overs of their run chase when rain arrived to ruin a tense finish in Harare.

They had slipped to 67-4 at one stage before a resolute fifth-wicket stand of 38 put the winner-takes-all showdown back in the balance.

However, the departure of Richie Berrington, who was trapped lbw by spinner Ashley Nurse (2-35), for 33 turned out to be crucial, tipping the balance in West Indies’ favour.

George Munsey was left unbeaten on 32 as Scotland were sunk by a heavy storm, the narrow defeat confirming they can no longer reach next year’s tournament in England.

West Indies, in contrast, are now certain of progressing through from the Super Six stage at the qualifying event.

Opener Evin Lewis made a top score of 66 and Marlon Samuels weighed in with a patient 51 from 98 deliveries to post a competitive total, despite them losing their last eight wickets for 75 runs.

Hosts Zimbabwe can secure a place in Sunday’s final — and with it the last remaining World Cup berth — with victory over the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, but defeat would open the door for Ireland.

Graham Ford’s side finish their campaign against Afghanistan on Friday and if UAE win tomorrow and Ireland record victory, they will advance through alongside West Indies to the World Cup.

