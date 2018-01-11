Scotland set to break the bank in bid for Michael O'Neill - reports

SCOTLAND HAVE MADE Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill their top target as they search for a new manager, according to British media reports.

O’Neill has impressed during his stint with the North, taking the team to the knockout stages of Euro 2016, before overseeing a qualifying campaign in which they narrowly fell short in their bid to reach the World Cup in Russia, losing a play-off against Switzerland in controversial circumstances.

According to The Scotsman, the 48-year-old, who is currently on a fact-finding trip to China, will be given the chance to become the highest-paid coach in the Scotland national team’s history.

Northern Ireland are understood to be keen to keep hold of their manager, with an improved six-year deal from the Irish FA also on the table.

Should Martin O’Neill’s rumoured move to Stoke materialise, his namesake could also be in contention for the Republic of Ireland job, though whether the ex-Shamrock Rovers boss would be keen on making the somewhat controversial move down south remains uncertain.

