'Hopefully it's just the start of things to come. It's up to me now'

IRELAND STRIKER SCOTT Hogan rediscovered his goal-scoring touch and ended his Championship drought yesterday as Aston Villa beat Bristol City 5-0.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring with his first league goal of the campaign, heading home on 23 minutes.

Before yesterday’s clash at Villa Park, he had not found the net in the league since last March against Wigan.

With just two Championship goals in total to his name, Hogan has struggled to find form since completing the £12 million move from Brentford.

“It’s not been a great 12 months but you’ve got to just keep working hard,” he told AVTV post-match.

“I have not done what they (the fans) expect of me and I’m the first to admit that but I will always work hard, it’s how I’ve been brought up.

“Hopefully, I can get some more. It was just a tap in, but I’ll take what I can get. I know what I can do and it’s up to me to do it now. Hopefully it’s just the start of things to come.”

Hogan has been part of recent Ireland squads but is yet to win a cap for Martin O’Neill’s side. He’ll draw confidence going forward from starts at Villa of late.

“I think that’s a big part of it,” he continued. ”We’ve got some good strikers and it was my chance.

“Look, it’s just about getting runs. You’ve got to play games, you’ve got to stay sharp and I think every striker will say the same. You have to stay in that rhythm.

“And hopefully now… It’s up to me to stay starting in games. The manager can only pick me if I’m doing what he asks of me. It’s up to me.”

And on yesterday’s emphatic home win, he added:

“It’s nice. 5-0 looks good, doesn’t it? It’s been quite a while since something like that happened. I think it’s been coming.”

Manager Steve Bruce hailed Salford-born Hogan, who is eligible to represent Ireland through his grandparents, afterwards.

He was quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying:

“Elphick, it hasn’t gone so well for him, but I’m delighted. He reminded everyone how good of a player he is and why the club signed him.

“Hogan is another one. You can see visibly when he scored a goal he was full of confidence and was a different player.

“It can be a difficult place, this can if it goes wrong for you at the start.”

