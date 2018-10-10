This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I haven't been selected for whatever reason when I have been back fit'

Ireland striker Scott Hogan is hoping to put aside frustration at club level ahead of two crucial Nations League games.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,547 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4277608
Scott Hogan pictured speaking at an Ireland press conference.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Scott Hogan pictured speaking at an Ireland press conference.
Scott Hogan pictured speaking at an Ireland press conference.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

SCOTT HOGAN IS aiming to put aside frustrations at club level as he prepares for two crucial Nations League games for Ireland against Wales and Denmark in the coming days.

Since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in January 2017, Hogan has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular amid inconsistent form that saw him find the net just nine times in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Sheffield United in the summer transfer window, but ultimately stayed at Villa.

An injury suffered in pre-season meant he missed the opening few games of the campaign, while he has failed to get a look-in despite recovering recently.

“I’ve been training for five-to-six weeks. I’ve been fit, but I haven’t been selected for whatever reason when I have been back fit,” Hogan says

The recent departure of manager Steve Bruce from the club, who are currently 15th in the Championship, means Hogan could be given more chances to impress under the yet-to-confirmed new boss.

It’s a fresh start in terms of identity, a way of playing, and for lads to step up and prove they can play in certain situations, styles and formations. Whoever comes in will be asked to implement an attacking style, which the fans want.

“That’s how I play, and that’s where the best of me comes out. It’s up to the lads to establish themselves and impress whoever comes in.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone, and one I’m looking forward to, and hopefully it is something that will bring the best out of me again.”

Recent reports have suggested the club have lined up Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as manager with former Chelsea and Villa defender John Terry in the role of assistant boss.

“They’re huge names in football, but at the minute, there’s no one there,” Hogan added. “We’ve just got to crack on with it until somebody gets appointed. But to be linked with those sort of people, for me personally, is huge

“To have the chance to work with Thierry Henry, probably the greatest Premier League striker, and obviously JT played for us last year, probably the best Premier League defender ever. So nothing’s been confirmed yet, but the club Aston Villa, we know the size of it, these names are going to be linked to us.

“Obviously, whoever comes in, we’re looking at picking up the season basically and trying to finish as high as we can.”

Meanwhile, the Irish team has struggled for goals of late, with even boss Martin O’Neill admitting that they current lack a natural goalscorer. Hogan, however, insists there are players in the squad with the potential to fill the post-Robbie Keane void.

We’ve got lads in training who are goalscorers. But obviously, you [need] a chance to prove yourself whoever you are, whichever team you play for. Everyone wants to take a chance, it’s just up to yourself to go and do it.

“Hopefully, you get given opportunities to take your chance first and foremost. Seanie [Maguire], sat next to me [at the press conference], is a goalscorer, Callum [Robinson], Aiden [O'Brien] scored on his debut previously. Shane [Long]‘s obviously in the squad. So there are goalscorers in the squad and it’s up to whoever gets the chance to take it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    Barkley hopes 'inspirational' Hazard extends Chelsea stay amid Real Madrid links
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    West Ham star Yarmolenko offers to fight outspoken pundit
    West Ham star Yarmolenko offers to fight outspoken pundit
    'I never thought for one minute that his face didn't fit' - O'Neill denies Doherty claims
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    LIVERPOOL
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie