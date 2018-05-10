  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France international Spedding signs for Castres amid Top14 court battle

The fullback is arguing that his adopted nation’s JIFF rules reduce his chance of employment.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,227 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4004741
Spedding celebrates with out-half Camille Lopez after scoring for Clermont against Ospreys.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Spedding celebrates with out-half Camille Lopez after scoring for Clermont against Ospreys.
Spedding celebrates with out-half Camille Lopez after scoring for Clermont against Ospreys.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICAN BORN French international Scott Spedding, who has taken the French league to court, has signed with Castres for next season, the club confirmed today.

Spedding, who is 32 and has played 23 times for Les Bleus, has just been released by Clermont, where he had played since 2015.

The player anticipated the move, blamed stricter rules on non-French players in the Ligue nationale de rugby (LNR) and in April took the matter to the Conseil D’Etat, France’s supreme court.

In an attempt to force French clubs to field more players eligible for the national team, the LNR created a category of French-reared players, known as JIFFs (joueurs issus des filières de formation), who must have been registered with the French Rugby Federation for at least five years or have spent three seasons in a federation-approved academy if they are under 21.

To avoid breaking EU laws, the rules do not specify that players have to be of French nationality.

Spedding holds a French passport, but only moved to France at the age of 22, when he joined Brive, and fails to qualify as a JIFF.

The LNR have been progressively tightening the rules, threatening to dock points from teams who don’t average 60% of JIFF players on team sheets. A decision in February to increase the minimum on each team sheet from 14 to 15 next season, brought a legal reaction from Spedding.

He argued that the decision prevented him ”finding an employer” for next season.

The Conseil D’Etat started considering the case earlier this month, as Spedding, who reportedly had offers from English clubs, found a team in France.

Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash

‘Do I bluff him or not?’: Toner wary of former team-mate Ryan in Racing’s lineout unit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
LEINSTER
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler
PREMIER LEAGUE
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
'I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie