  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'

Confident Welshmen are dangerous Welshmen and Leinster will face plenty of them in the Champions Cup semi-final.

By Steffan Thomas Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 7:30 AM
32 minutes ago 1,192 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3954734
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SCOTT WILLIAMS HAS warned Leinster that Scarlets are fully backing themselves to end their Champions Cup dreams.

The reigning Pro12 champions have been all but ruled out by the bookmakers ahead of their trip to the Aviva Stadium, despite the Scarlets beating Leinster with just 14 men in last season’s crunch clash at the RDS.

Centre Williams admits that being written off as 7/2, 11-point underdogs has stoked the Scarlets’ fires as they aim to become the first Welsh region to be crowned champions of Europe.

“Yes, it has annoyed us,” said the 27-year-old.

“It was the same last year when nobody expected us to win, but we knew we could do it.

“The bookies have ruled us out completely. We can’t gamble ourselves as players, but I think we are 5/1 to beat Leinster and 9/1 to win the whole competition.

If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on us beating Leinster and winning the whole thing.”

Williams will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season to switch to Welsh rivals Ospreys.  But with his current employers still on course for both European and Guinness Pro14 glory, the international is determined to end his time in Llanelli with a historic double.

Williams acknowledges the quality within Leinster’s ranks, but says: “We want to win both competitions and we can do that. We’ve fronted up in the big games over the last few seasons and we now really thrive on those challenges.

Arthur Retiere and Scott Williams Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“There is no damage limitation involved with us, we are going out there to win and we are confident we can do that.

“It’s not going to be easy, but if we play the way we know we can, as we did against Bath for example, then we can beat Leinster.”

Three-time European champions Leinster are in fine form and will host the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium, where Scarlets won last season’s Pro12 title with victory over Munster.

“The Aviva is not exactly a neutral venue, it’s basically Leinster’s home ground. But we went to their home patch in the semi-final last year and won. They’ve got some outstanding players and more importantly, players who are playing well.

“Johnny Sexton is their go-to guy and he seems to control the way they are trying to play. Hopefully he has an off-day against us.

Craig Doyle and Jonathan Davies interview Scott Williams Scott Williams with his son Seb getting interview by Jonathan Davies and Craig Doyle after the win over La Rochelle. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s about making sure we execute the way we want to play, but you never know whether it might be raining so we may have to revert to a tighter game. It’s about being smart and making the right call at the time, but we will be focusing on ourselves more than anything.”

Munster and Racing 92 complete the Champions Cup’s last four and given the European pedigree of the Irish provinces, many are expecting an all-Ireland final between Munster and Leinster. But there is real confidence at Parc y Scarlets that on the back of stunning European triumphs over Bath, Toulon and La Rochelle this season, Wayne Pivac’s side can upset the odds once again.

When asked whether there will be an all-Ireland final, Williams gave a simple response:

“No.”

JP Doyle to referee Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig

Wales’ most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steffan Thomas
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'If I had Â£20 spare Iâd definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Pep Guardiola will play golf as City await title
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie