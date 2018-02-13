  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final

Meanwhile, skier Pat McMillan placed 61st overall on his debut in the competition.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 8:06 AM
4 hours ago 14,574 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3849156
Seamus O’Connor of Ireland pictured after completing round 1 of the Halfpipe Qualifications.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Seamus O’Connor of Ireland pictured after completing round 1 of the Halfpipe Qualifications.
Seamus O’Connor of Ireland pictured after completing round 1 of the Halfpipe Qualifications.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Updated at 10.23

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Seamus O’Connor at the Winter Olympics today, as he found himself within touching distance after round one but ultimately failed to secure qualification for the half-pipe final in Pyeongchang today.

At the halfway point of the competition, O’Connor was 13th, just 1.25 points off a top-12 spot, which would have been enough to reach the final.

However, a disappointing second round saw the Irish athlete fall back to 18th out of 29 competitors, as the 20-year-old slipped slightly when landing while performing his toughest trick, failing to improve on his first-round score of 65.50 in the process.

O’Connor, who was born in California but qualifies for Ireland through his paternal grandparents, previously represented the country at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and was flag bearer in the opening ceremony recently.

Four years ago, he finished 15th in the half-pipe in Sochi, in addition to placing 17th in the slopestyle event.

Winter Olympics 2018 - Day 4 Ireland's Seamus O'Connor pictured competing at the Winter Olympics. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Despite the unfortunate outcome today, there were plenty of positives to take from the experience, particularly considering O’Connor tore all of the ligaments in his knee during a fall in competition just 16 months ago.

“Obviously I would like things to have gone a little better but I’m down here at the bottom of the pipe in one piece with a smile on my face in my second Olympics so I can’t complain,” he said afterwards.

“I knew I had to go for absolutely everything in that second run. Unfortunately, just on that last landing, I kind of slipped out a little bit.

It’s the biggest trick of my run, a front-side 1260 which is three and a half rotations and here in PyeongChang was the first time I’d done it in over two years. It was really close but that’s how snowboarding half-pipe is. You’re either on it or really close but not quite there.”

Meanwhile, another Irish athlete, skier Pat McMillan placed 61st overall on his Olympics debut in the Combined Downhill this morning, with a time of one minute and 25.77 seconds.

“It was great to finally get into my first race and get that under my belt. I had a fairly smooth run,” he said. “I had a few line errors towards the bottom and got a little bit pushed back in my seat but otherwise it was better than my training runs and great training for my main event, which is the downhill.”

The 26-year-old did not complete the second slalom as he is focusing on tomorrow’s downhill.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Our ranking of the top 18 transfers between League of Ireland clubs for 2018>

Do less more often! Three useful fitness hacks (that aren’t hacks at all)>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'
FRANCE
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
IRELAND
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
SIX NATIONS
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie