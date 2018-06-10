Seamus Power falls back at St Jude Classic, Stewart Cink hits a hole-in-one

DUSTIN JOHNSON FOLLOWED up an excellent 63 with yet another very good five-under 65 on Saturday to remain in the lead going into the final round at the St Jude Classic, while hopes of a Seamus Power triumph were dashed.

The world number two posted one of the best rounds on the course and finds himself in a tie with 29-year-old Andrew Putnam, who shot a six-under 64 to move into 15 under.

Stewart Cink is all alone in third place at 10 under after a six-under 64.

The 2009 Open Champion’s round was aided by a hole-in-one on the eighth.

“It can be a little bit of a shock when it happens and you know suddenly you find yourself right there in the mix and you’ve got to reset yourself,” Cink told CBS after his round.

“But I did a really good job the rest of the day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Richy Werenski (66) and Wesley Bryan (69) find themselves in contention after good days. They are tied for fourth at nine under.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 49th at one under.

Ireland’s Power, who stormed into the lead on Thursday, is now nine shots off the lead.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry’s 68 left him on three-under, and Padraig Harrington is one-over, after carding a 71.

Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):

195 – Andrew Putnam 67-64-64, Dustin Johnson 67-63-65

200 – Stewart Cink 68-68-64

201 – Richy Werenski 68-67-66, Wesley Bryan 66-66-69

202 – Chez Reavie 67-67-68

203 – Trey Mullinax 69-69-65, Brandt Snedeker 71-62-70, C.T. Pan (TPE) 67-65-71

204 – a-Braden Thornberry 73-66-65, Chris Kirk 66-72-66, Michael Kim 66-71-67, Scott Stallings 67-70-67, J.B. Holmes 69-67-68, Brooks Koepka 66-69-69, Steve Stricker 66-70-68, Denny McCarthy 68-67-69, Seamus Power (IRL) 65-69-70

205 – Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-71-66, Charles Howell 70-69-66, Ken Duke 72-66-67, Stuart Appleby (AUS) 66-70-69, Ryan Blaum 67-64-74

206 – Nate Lashley 69-71-66, Robert Garrigus 69-71-66, Brian Gay 69-70-67, J.T. Poston 70-68-68, Dominic Bozzelli 67-68-71

Additional reporting by AFP