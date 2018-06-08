Power up! Seamus storms into the lead at the St Jude Classic

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER sits on top of the leaderboard at the FedEx St Jude Classic after a super 65 in Thursday’s opening round.

Power holds a one-shot advantage over a tightly-packed field, with no fewer than 12 players — including Phil Mickleson and Brooks Koepka — poised to strike on four-under par.

The Waterford man carded six birdies and just one bogey, finishing with a flourish to take the outright lead after a magnificent approach to five feet on the 18th.

“I played here last year and it kind of suits my eye,” he said. “So I feel good going out — but it’s tough to get out of there with 65.”

Power, who finished tied for 27th at the St Jude last year, tees off his second round alongside Joel Dahmen and Nate Lashley at 7.30pm this evening.

Pádraig Harrington is three shots back on two-under par while Shane Lowry has work to do after a disappointing opening round 72 left him on two-over.

