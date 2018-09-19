'I still have heavy concussion but recovering' - Cavanagh on the mend after injuries sustained in club match

SEAN CAVANAGH IS continuing to recover from the injuries he suffered in a local championship match in Tyrone last weekend but is still hopeful of returning to line out for his club Moy in 2019.

Earlier this year Cavanagh won All-Ireland honours with his club in Croke Park at intermediate level but his 2018 campaign concluded with a loss against Edendork in a Tyrone senior football championship game last Saturday.

Cavanagh suffered concussion, a broken nose and extensive facial injuries in an incident during the game in Dungannon.

He spoke today to BBC Sport Northern Ireland about his recovery since the match.

“Thankfully I’ve recovered. My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering. That’s the best bit. You are going to pick up knocks in sport. Saturday was no different. Thankfully the wounds are healing. Onwards and upwards.

“I’d hope so (to play again). I love the game. I love the sport. It’s something I’ve been doing a long time. I certainly don’t want to walk away from it at this point.

“It’s disappointing from our club’s perspective. We had high ambitions but fair play to Edendork, they pulled out a good performance and wish them all the best in the championship.”

Cavanagh, who works as an accountant, was forced to cancel a number of work meetings on Monday in the wake of the incident.

“When you’re married to a GP, she certainly gives you a bit more medical advice than most. It’s not always kind but I’m just having to deal with it. Concussion is part of sport. It’s a big part of sport now. If I can help other deal with it through my maybe not dealing with it so well in the past, so be it.”

He also told BBC report Mark Sidebottom that he has yet to see footage of the weekend incident.

“I’m sure through time, I’ll get a look at it.”

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!