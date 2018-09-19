This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I still have heavy concussion but recovering' - Cavanagh on the mend after injuries sustained in club match

The Tyrone All-Ireland winner was injured while in action for his club Moy.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,024 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4245044
Sean Cavanagh is still recovering from last weekend's incident.
Image: BBC Sport Northern Ireland
Sean Cavanagh is still recovering from last weekend's incident.
Sean Cavanagh is still recovering from last weekend's incident.
Image: BBC Sport Northern Ireland

SEAN CAVANAGH IS continuing to recover from the injuries he suffered in a local championship match in Tyrone last weekend but is still hopeful of returning to line out for his club Moy in 2019.

Earlier this year Cavanagh won All-Ireland honours with his club in Croke Park at intermediate level but his 2018 campaign concluded with a loss against Edendork in a Tyrone senior football championship game last Saturday.

Cavanagh suffered concussion, a broken nose and extensive facial injuries in an incident during the game in Dungannon.

He spoke today to BBC Sport Northern Ireland about his recovery since the match.

“Thankfully I’ve recovered. My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering. That’s the best bit. You are going to pick up knocks in sport. Saturday was no different. Thankfully the wounds are healing. Onwards and upwards.

“I’d hope so (to play again). I love the game. I love the sport. It’s something I’ve been doing a long time. I certainly don’t want to walk away from it at this point.

“It’s disappointing from our club’s perspective. We had high ambitions but fair play to Edendork, they pulled out a good performance and wish them all the best in the championship.”

Cavanagh, who works as an accountant, was forced to cancel a number of work meetings on Monday in the wake of the incident.

“When you’re married to a GP, she certainly gives you a bit more medical advice than most. It’s not always kind but I’m just having to deal with it. Concussion is part of sport. It’s a big part of sport now. If I can help other deal with it through my maybe not dealing with it so well in the past, so be it.”

He also told BBC report Mark Sidebottom that he has yet to see footage of the weekend incident.

“I’m sure through time, I’ll get a look at it.”


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    BOXING
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation
    World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie