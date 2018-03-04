  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 March, 2018
Maguire describes stunning return as 'best feeling in my football career'

The Ireland international scored a match-winning brace for Preston yesterday.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 10:09 AM
5 hours ago 5,780 Views 8 Comments
Maguire celebrates his first goal.
Image: Stephen White - CameraSport
Maguire celebrates his first goal.
Maguire celebrates his first goal.
Image: Stephen White - CameraSport

SEAN MAGUIRE HAS described his stunning comeback from injury to score a match-winning brace for Preston as the ‘best feeling’ he’s had in football.

After four months on the sideline with a hamstring injury, the Ireland international announced his long-awaited return in thrilling fashion yesterday as he scored twice off the bench against Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium.

Maguire was introduced in the 65th minute and with the Championship clash finely poised at 1-1, he swung the game in his side’s favour with a quickfire double to earn all three points for the visitors.

Speaking afterwards, the former Cork City forward was clearly emotional: ”You can’t write this stuff. To even be back involved with four thousand fans singing your name in a big game derby game that you have to win and to contribute to that and score two goals, it’s the best feeling I’ve had in football.

“Being out for four months and being frustrated a lot of the time coming in knowing you’re not going to be involved and in the matchday squad so to be back here today and to be involved was great.

“Coming on did a lot for my confidence but to score my first brace for the club is the best feeling in my football career.

“The first day I got injured, I went to the physio myself and said this is the game I want to be back for, and that’s a lot of credit to him.”

“I felt good today and I felt sharp coming on. We’ve a lot of big games coming up now and by this time next week, we’ll have everybody back fit and Darnell back from injury.”

The 23-year-old has not featured in a competitive game for the Championship side since suffering a serious hamstring injury at the end of October, but made up for lost time by scoring 13 minutes into his return.

He added: ”When you’re playing you don’t really think about injuries, and I never thought I’d get an injury like that so it was a funny one.

“I played two game with it, and when I got the scan and Jacko told me, I broke down in tears. It’s been tough, but everybody close to me has been great to me.

“I just can’t put into words how good that felt today, but we won’t get too excited yet. We’ll enjoy today but get back into training to get sharper and fit because it’s a big 11 games for the club because we want to get into those play-offs.”

Source: pnefcofficial/YouTube

Roma end Napoli’s 10-win streak to throw Serie A title race wide open

Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory

