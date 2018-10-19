This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience

The former Cork City forward has had endured a tough time with injury since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

By Cian Roche Friday 19 Oct 2018, 5:05 PM
31 minutes ago 474 Views 1 Comment
Sean Maguire says he's ready to hit the ground running for Preston North End following multiple hamstring injuries.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

SEAN MAGUIRE HAS thanked Preston fans for their support since he joined the club and their patience as he continues his return from injury.

Hamstring injuries have hampered the 24-year-old since he signed for the Championship side back in June 2017.

Earlier this summer, the former Cork City striker was rewarded for a productive season in front of goal by signing a new three-year contract with the Lilywhites.

Despite missing four months of last season through injury, Maguire finished as top scorer for Alex Neil’s team.

He picked up another hamstring injury during pre-season, but returned at the start of October during Preston’s 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Maguire expressed his gratitude to the fans ahead of this weekend’s trip to bottom side Hull.

“Preston fans have had to have been patient with me for the last 14 months or so,” he told the club’s official website.

I feel they haven’t seen the best of Sean Maguire.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve been in and out because of injuries. I suppose I’ve been injured for the best part of six or seven months with the two injuries combined.

“Fingers crossed I’ve turned the corner now because I feel really fresh. I’m hoping to get back in the team and help the boys push up the table.”

Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship - Macron Stadium Sean Maguire celebrates scoring against Bolton Wanderers. Source: Dave Howarth

After a difficult start to the season, Maguire is hoping that his newfound fitness can help Preston climb out of the relegation zone.

“The majority of fans have, and when I say the majority of fans I mean 95% of Preston fans, have been really supportive of me the last 10 weeks or so.

“They’re keeping tabs on me and saying ‘all the best with the injury’ and stuff like that.

“I think I saw the other day that there was 1,000 fans going away to Hull which is brilliant.

“It helps the boys and it helps myself come 3pm on Saturday evening. We’re looking forward to the game Saturday.”

Maguire is one of a number of Irish players in this current Preston squad, alongside fellow striker Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, Andy Boyle, and Garaham Burke.

Cian Roche
