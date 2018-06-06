Maguire rewarded with new Preston contract after impressive debut season

PRESTON NORTH END have put their faith in Sean Maguire by handing the Republic of Ireland striker improved terms on a new three-year contract.

Maguire enjoyed a superb first season with the English Championship club after joining from Cork City last summer on a three-year deal.

Despite missing four months with a hamstring injury, the 24-year-old ended the 2017-18 campaign as Preston’s top scorer with 10 goals, as they finished just two points adrift of a play-off place.

Maguire, who also earned senior international recognition by being capped for Ireland against Moldova and Turkey, is now contracted to Preston until the summer of 2021.

“I have improved a lot since I signed for Preston North End and that’s what I want to continue doing and I think the gaffer has played a huge part in that,” Maguire told the club’s official website.

“I have come on leaps and bounds since I started my first campaign last August and I want to continue improving and there is no better club to do that with than Preston North End.

“We set the bar last season, finishing seventh and we want to take this club to the top tier and I think next season we need to push on.”