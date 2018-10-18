'I'm just over the moon' - Third Irish medal at Youth Olympics as Cork's Sean McCarthy books semi-final spot

IRELAND HAVE SECURED their third medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games after Sean McCarthy booked his place in the Men’s Kumite +68kg semi-finals.

The Cork native — who won European silver in Sochi back in February — finished second in Pool B, securing four points with wins against Tomas Kosa of Slovakia and Japan’s Keisei Sakiyama in Buenos Aires.

The 2018 Games is the first time karate has been entered as an Olympic sport at any level, with Thursday’s result meaning McCarthy will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal heading into the final four.

“Amazing, I’m just over the moon,” he said afterwards. “All the hard work is paying off, so it’s great.

“It’s a lot different to any other tournament I’ve been to with the crowd and all the cameras and everyone watching back home. It’s different, but I was prepared and I knew I was going to go out and win.

“My family are the only reason I’m here,” he added, with his identical twin brother Chris sitting in the crowd. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here.”

His success is Ireland’s third medal in Argentina. 17-year-old Dubliner Niamh Coyne secured silver last Thursday in the women’s 100m breaststroke, while Dearbhla Rooney won bronze in women’s featherweight boxing.

Both Men’s Kumite semi-finals will take place later this evening in Argentina.

KARATE 🥋 Sean McCarthy has qualified for the semi finals of the Men’s Kumite +68kg at the Youth Olympic Games, 👊with 4 points and two wins over Slovakia and Japan #teamireland 🇮🇪☘️🙌 pic.twitter.com/vDpEiBwAM7 — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) October 18, 2018

