O'Brien returns from injury to captain Leinster for tomorrow's clash with Scarlets

SEAN O’BRIEN RETURNS from injury to captain Leinster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 match against Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, Sky Sports].

O’Brien has recovered from a hip injury and will captain the team as he gets set to win his 115th cap for the province in a game that has been rescheduled after last weekend’s postponement.

The Carlow native is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy and Jack Conan, who has been released from the Ireland squad to play after coming off the bench in the last Six Nations outing against Wales.

From the team that hammered Southern Kings last time out, Dave Kearney, Barry Daly, James Lowe, Nick McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent and Josh Murphy are the survivors from that starting side.

On the bench Leinster academy scrum-half Charlie Rock is in line to make his first appearance of the season.

Leinster

15. Dave Kearney

14. Barry Daly

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Seán O’Brien (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Adam Coyle

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Charlie Rock

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Adam Byrne

