O'Brien returns from injury to captain Leinster for tomorrow's clash with Scarlets

SEAN O’BRIEN RETURNS from injury to captain Leinster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 match against Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, Sky Sports].
O’Brien has recovered from a hip injury and will captain the team as he gets set to win his 115th cap for the province in a game that has been rescheduled after last weekend’s postponement.
The Carlow native is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy and Jack Conan, who has been released from the Ireland squad to play after coming off the bench in the last Six Nations outing against Wales.
From the team that hammered Southern Kings last time out, Dave Kearney, Barry Daly, James Lowe, Nick McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent and Josh Murphy are the survivors from that starting side.
On the bench Leinster academy scrum-half Charlie Rock is in line to make his first appearance of the season.
Leinster
15. Dave Kearney
14. Barry Daly
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Nick McCarthy
1. Ed Byrne
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Seán O’Brien (captain)
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Adam Coyle
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Charlie Rock
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Adam Byrne
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Hartley out injured as England make 3 changes while France bring Trinh-Duc to start
‘All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really’
COMMENTS (12)