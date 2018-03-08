  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien returns from injury to captain Leinster for tomorrow's clash with Scarlets

O’Brien will win his 115th cap for the province.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 12:46 PM
3 hours ago 6,874 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3892044
The Carlow native returns after a hip injury.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The Carlow native returns after a hip injury.
The Carlow native returns after a hip injury.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN RETURNS from injury to captain Leinster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 match against Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, Sky Sports].

O’Brien has recovered from a hip injury and will captain the team as he gets set to win his 115th cap for the province in a game that has been rescheduled after last weekend’s postponement.

The Carlow native is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy and Jack Conan, who has been released from the Ireland squad to play after coming off the bench in the last Six Nations outing against Wales.

From the team that hammered Southern Kings last time out, Dave Kearney, Barry Daly, James Lowe, Nick McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent and Josh Murphy are the survivors from that starting side.

On the bench Leinster academy scrum-half Charlie Rock is in line to make his first appearance of the season.

Leinster

15. Dave Kearney
14. Barry Daly
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Seán O’Brien (captain)
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Adam Coyle
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Charlie Rock
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Adam Byrne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hartley out injured as England make 3 changes while France bring Trinh-Duc to start

‘All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie