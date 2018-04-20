  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen revealed that the flanker required a procedure on the issue this morning.

By Sean Farrell Friday 20 Apr 2018, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,219 Views 12 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has confirmed that Sean O’Brien required shoulder surgery after a second unsuccessful comeback from injury last weekend.

The Ireland and Lions openside was forced off in the first half of his comeback from injury against Scarlets in March and it was hoped the Tullow Tank would return to European rugby tomorrow after he was named to start against Benetton last weekend.

However, after lasting just 40 minutes of the loss to the Italian side, O’Brien was penciled in for an operation on the issue today.

“Sean has been ruled out after his 40 minutes,” Cullen said today when explaining the decision to include Scott Fardy in the back row for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

“He didn’t come through this week and he’s had a procedure on his shoulder today.”

“He was in with a surgeon this morning, so we’ll have a report out in due course. I don’t know the full details myself yet.

“He went to see his specialist during the week and he got booked in for a slot today. We’ll find out the full extent of that over the next few days.”

Henderson captains Ulster for visit of star-studded Warriors

Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
