This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Felix was told he needed to go to a bigger club... He said he was playing for Seapoint'

Seapoint RFC are proud of their most famous son and their ongoing status as a senior club.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
51 minutes ago 1,547 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4269223

WHILE MUNSTER’S CLASH with Leinster this evening will be dominating his thoughts for the day, Felix Jones might take a moment later tonight to check on Seapoint RFC’s result against Midleton.

Jones’ home club started their All-Ireland League Division 2C campaign with a defeat away to Thomond last weekend but will be hoping for better at home in Kilbogget Park this afternoon [KO 2.30pm].

Felix Jones on the ball Jones in Seapoint colours in 2007. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Jones’ rugby journey has led to his current role as Munster attack coach but it all began at Kilbogget Park when he joined Seapoint’s minis, his father Alfie having served as president and remaining involved in the club to this day.

Such was Jones’ love for the south Dublin club that he continued to play for them in his U20 year when he was being advised to the contrary.

“Felix was told that in order to progress his career, he needed to go to a bigger club,” recalls Jimmy McKeever, whose lifelong love affair with Seapoint RFC has seen him captain various teams and take up every role imaginable, including the presidency.

“He’d gone to school in St Andrew’s but he said, ‘No, I’m going to play for Seapoint.’”

Jones did end being a dual status player with Old Belvedere but he continued to shine for Seapoint as an emerging talent, winning the All-Ireland Junior Cup in the black, blue and green jersey in 2007, the same year he helped the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam.

“I remember the first match he played for us at senior level against Monkstown,” says McKeever. “He looked like a child almost and one of their wingers took off and we thought this guy was definitely going in to score, he was moving like Linford Christie.

“Felix was doing this kind of stallion thing on the spot, then he suddenly ran and tackled your man and your man goes up in the air and into touch. I’d never seen anything like it in my life! I think Felix is just so unique.”

Felix Jones Jones went on to play for Ireland before being forced to retire and moving into coaching. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Even after his career took off with Munster and led to Ireland honours, Jones retained his grá for Seapoint and the club cherished him as their pride and joy, delighting in his visits home.

When he returned to help with some coaching even before injury curtailed his playing career, Seapoint could see that Jones had a bright future whenever he did hang up his boots.

“He’s made for coaching,” says Martin Shelley, who does video analysis for Seapoint’s senior team. “He has such high standards. He has a presence and he’s so focused.

“He took me for an hour on video analysis stuff and showed me what I needed to be looking out for. He’s a modest man but he really has high standards.”

Jones is not the only high-achieving son of Seapoint, with former Leinster hooker and current Ulster coach Aaron Dundon having spent five happy years with the club.

“Aaron came in off the road at 18 having come from Christchurch in New Zealand and said he wanted to play rugby,” says McKeever. “He was very quiet but a really great guy.”

Ireland U20 international Mick Noone developed at Seapoint before going on to play for Leicester, Gary Foley was also an Ireland U20 cap, while current Munster academy hooker Eoghan Clarke and Leinster academy lock Jack Dunne played minis in Kilbogget Park.

Kilkenny man Peter Lydon starred for the club before his move to Stade Français, earning a nomination for Player of the Year in Division 2A of the AIL in 2013 as he gained valuable exposure to senior rugby.

Peter Lydon Peter Lydon went from Seapoint to Stade Français. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Peter was offered moves to Lansdowne or Seapoint and he decided he’d be better off where he was the boss,” says McKeever.

“Nigel Osborne [Seapoint coach at the time] advised him to play with us and then he would get a chance to go on, and off he went to Stade Français the next year.”

McKeever recalls Lydon once opting to take a shot at goal with a last-minute penalty from deep, deep inside Seapoint’s half against Terenure, much to the amusement of some of the visiting support.

With the notorious Kilbogget Park wind behind him, Lydon proceeded to hammer the ball between the posts and McKeever enjoyed bragging rights in the clubhouse for the night.

When we speak, McKeever’s tie bears a Martello Tower, part of the club badge and reference to the structure in Seapoint, the area between Blackrock and Monkstown.

The rugby club was founded in 1934 by “a loads of girls and a load of guys” from Seapoint and spent years being seen as nomadic as they jumped from ground to ground, until settling at Kilbogget Park 40 years ago.

Seapoint was a junior club for most of its life – enjoying a first big trophy success in 1973 with the prestigious Spencer Cup – until the emergence of a team they like to call the ‘galacticos’ in the early 2000s.

Built around the brilliant out-half Brian Keegan – son of club legend Declan – the team rose through the ranks to senior level, where they helped Seapoint to three Metropolitan Cups – a fine achievement for a junior club – the aforementioned All Ireland Junior Cup, and then on into senior rugby.

Seapoint team celebrate victory Seapoint celebrate their 2007 success. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

In their first season of Division 2B of the AIL, the ‘galacticos’ were promoted again and though 2A proved to be the peak, they were thrilling years for the club.

As with almost every other club in Ireland, Seapoint have challenges these days, most notably in retaining players at U20 level, with fierce competition around Dublin and the natural drop-off at that age grade.

Still, they are passionate and, as Shelley puts it, “We’re really, really proud of being a senior club.” 

Former Ireland and Lions international Eric Miller is head coach of the first team and tasked with ensuring Seapoint remain part of the AIL, with the side built around the fulcrum of out-half Bain Champion.

“Eric has got very high standards and he’s the best coach I’ve ever worked with,” says Shelley. “His attention to detail, his planning, he’s just so organised.”

The club has around 450 minis playing each year and runs a huge annual festival at that level, while the U18 side won the Leinster League last season, with Leinster U19 player Matt Jungmann featuring prominently.

Seapoint host Leinster Rugby summer camps each year, while their ‘Give It a Try’ programme for young girls was a success over the summer. 

DSC_0005 There is great pride in the girls' section of the club at Seapoint. Source: Seapoint RFC

With the clubhouse having been redecorated recently, the changing rooms refurbished and €150,000 spent on upgrading the pitches, Seapoint are hopeful that their future is bright and many more stars like Jones will come through the ranks.

As importantly, they want to continue to provide a social and fun home for every player and supporter they can.

“We’d welcome players with open arms to one of the friendliest community clubs you could find,” says Shelley. “The rugby that our lads play under Eric is a great brand of rugby.

“Anyone coming to Dublin from Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway who want to have a bit of craic while still playing competitive rugby, we’re here and we welcome everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Neville blasts Man United 'an absolute disgrace' after reported Mourinho sacking
    Neville blasts Man United 'an absolute disgrace' after reported Mourinho sacking
    Shane Duffy stars in defence as Brighton down resurgent Hammers thanks to Murray strike
    Rafael Benitez fined £60,000 by FA for questioning referee's red card record
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    'In these kind of games we have to be ourselves' - Guardiola vows City will stay on the attack against Liverpool
    Liverpool need to be at 110% to beat Manchester City – Klopp
    Top-of-the-table clash: Title contenders prepare to battle as Liverpool welcome Guardiola's champions to Anfield
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    REVIEW
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Ryder Cup star Hatton on course for Alfred Dunhill hat-trick
    Brady throws 500th touchdown pass as Patriots beat Colts

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie