LIVE: Serbia v Brazil, World Cup, Group E

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,125 Views 4 Comments
Share
15Mins

13 mins – Serbia have done well to take the sting out of Brazil’s fast start and they’ve now settled into the contest, enjoying plenty of possession.Their early game plan is to get the ball up towards Mitrovic and see what problems he can cause the Brazilian defence.

11Mins

10 mins – Marcelo pulls up and appears to be in real trouble here, and the Real Madrid defender tells the bench he has to come off and is replaced by Filipe Luis.

4Mins

3 mins — Chance! Gabriel Jesus escapes the offside trap as he runs in behind and after his effort from a tight angle is saved, Coutinho fires it across the goal only for Neymar to poke it wide. Brazil look menacing in the early exchanges.

2Mins

1 mins – Brazil have made a bright start, with Neymar getting on the ball early and running at the Serbia defence. He feeds it inside for Coutinho, but the Barcelona forward is closed down and his shot is blocked.

Flag

KICK OFF! Brazil, in their traditional colours and playing from right to left in this first half, get us underway.

The teams are out in Moscow. This is how things stand heading into the final round of fixtures in Group E.

Screen Shot 2018-06-27 at 18.56.01

The atmosphere is building inside and out the Spartak Stadium.

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Maddie Meyer

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Buda Mendes

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

TEAM NEWS: Brazil have stuck with the same XI which beat Costa Rica last time out, while Antonio Rukavina, Milos Veljkovic and Adem Ljacic come in for Serbia, who require a win if they are to go through.

Screen Shot 2018-06-27 at 18.46.47

Well, after the drama of Germany’s shock exit earlier this afternoon, it’s over to Group E and Brazil, as the five-time champions search for the point they need to ensure their progress through to the knockout stages.

Serbia, however, harbour their own hopes of going through and will fancy their chances of causing another upset in Moscow, with group leaders Switzerland facing pointless Costa Rica in their final game.

It’s going down to the wire and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens, with both games kicking off at 7pm.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
LIVE: Serbia v Brazil, World Cup, Group E
LIVE: Serbia v Brazil, World Cup, Group E
11 tweets that show how conflicted we are as a nation about Eamon Dunphy
Sweden's Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Juventus complete â‚¬40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo
Juventus complete â‚¬40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for â‚¬8 million
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie