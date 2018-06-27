LIVE: Serbia v Brazil, World Cup, Group E

Can Brazil book their place in the knockout stages? Join us for live coverage from Moscow.
13 mins – Serbia have done well to take the sting out of Brazil’s fast start and they’ve now settled into the contest, enjoying plenty of possession.Their early game plan is to get the ball up towards Mitrovic and see what problems he can cause the Brazilian defence.
10 mins – Marcelo pulls up and appears to be in real trouble here, and the Real Madrid defender tells the bench he has to come off and is replaced by Filipe Luis.
3 mins — Chance! Gabriel Jesus escapes the offside trap as he runs in behind and after his effort from a tight angle is saved, Coutinho fires it across the goal only for Neymar to poke it wide. Brazil look menacing in the early exchanges.
1 mins – Brazil have made a bright start, with Neymar getting on the ball early and running at the Serbia defence. He feeds it inside for Coutinho, but the Barcelona forward is closed down and his shot is blocked.
KICK OFF! Brazil, in their traditional colours and playing from right to left in this first half, get us underway.
The teams are out in Moscow. This is how things stand heading into the final round of fixtures in Group E.
TEAM NEWS: And here’s how Switzerland and Costa Rica line out for their clash.
The atmosphere is building inside and out the Spartak Stadium.
TEAM NEWS: Brazil have stuck with the same XI which beat Costa Rica last time out, while Antonio Rukavina, Milos Veljkovic and Adem Ljacic come in for Serbia, who require a win if they are to go through.
Well, after the drama of Germany’s shock exit earlier this afternoon, it’s over to Group E and Brazil, as the five-time champions search for the point they need to ensure their progress through to the knockout stages.
Serbia, however, harbour their own hopes of going through and will fancy their chances of causing another upset in Moscow, with group leaders Switzerland facing pointless Costa Rica in their final game.
It’s going down to the wire and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens, with both games kicking off at 7pm.
