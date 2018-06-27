LIVE: Serbia v Brazil, World Cup, Group E

42 mins ago

Well, after the drama of Germany’s shock exit earlier this afternoon, it’s over to Group E and Brazil, as the five-time champions search for the point they need to ensure their progress through to the knockout stages.

Serbia, however, harbour their own hopes of going through and will fancy their chances of causing another upset in Moscow, with group leaders Switzerland facing pointless Costa Rica in their final game.

It’s going down to the wire and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens, with both games kicking off at 7pm.