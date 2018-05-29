Serena Williams says French Open catsuit makes her feel like a 'warrior princess' and a 'superhero'

SERENA WILLIAMS SAYS the catsuit she wore in her French Open first-round match made her feel like a ‘warrior princess’ and a ‘superhero.’

Williams made her first grand slam outing since the 2017 Australian Open in a straight-sets victory over Kristyna Pliskova earlier on Tuesday.

The 23-time major winner, who had not played on clay since 2016 after taking time away to have a baby, likened her catsuit outfit to something from Marvel’s Black Panther and said the new look made her ‘feel like a superhero.’

I call it my Wakanda-inspired catsuit,” she said. “It’s really fun. Although we designed it way before the movie, but still, it kind of reminds me of that.

“I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of… queen from Wakanda maybe. I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero.

“I feel like a superhero when I wear it.”

But the suit is more than just a bit of fun, helping to combat some of the health issues Williams has experienced since giving birth in September.

I had a lot of problems with my blood clots and, God, I don’t know how many I have had in the past 12 months,” she added.

“So it is definitely a little functionality to it. I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going.

“It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can be able to play without any problems.

“It’s not easy to come back with everything I have been through and there has been so many other women that have been through the same thing, and we just don’t talk about it.

“So no one really knows about it, but now that we have that platform and now that we are talking about it, I am vocal about it.

Yeah, it feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.

“I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.

“It just kind of expands that, and I really, really embrace it.”

