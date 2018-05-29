Serena Williams made to work for win on grand slam comeback

SERENA WILLIAMS LAUNCHED her bid for a fourth French Open title with a hard-earned 7-6 (7-4) 6-4Â win over Kristyna Pliskova on her much-anticipated grand slam return.

The unseeded 36-year-oldÂ looked understandably rusty and short of full fitness in her first outing at a major since her triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, which came prior to a lengthy period out of the game due to the birth of her daughter in September.

Defeats to sister Venus at Indian WellsÂ and Naomi Osaka atÂ the Miami Open in March cast doubt over whether she could notch a 24thÂ grand slam singles title in Paris. But, while she did not completely dismiss those concerns onÂ Court Philippe Chatrier, Williams did enough to comfortablyÂ advance to round two.

The crucial moment came in the first-set tie-breakÂ when, at 3-0 down, she rattled off six straight points before taking the advantage through a Pliskova miss.

Neither player had been broken until that point with world number 70 PliskovaÂ refusing to be unnerved by her star opponent, firingÂ down 10 aces in a tightly-contested opener. But it was an entirely different story in the second as the pair traded breaks of serve, before Williams eventually consolidated in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead.

Nerves surprisingly arose as the American attempted to serve out the match, surviving threeÂ break points, until she was handed a path to the next round when Pliskova netted on the second match point. Williamsâ€™ next assignment is a meeting with Australian 17th seed Ashleigh Barty, who eased pastÂ NataliaÂ Vikhlyantseva in straight sets.