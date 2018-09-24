This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serena says women could not get away with 'even half of what a guy can do'

The fallout continues from the controversial US Open final but WIlliams is trying to move on.

By AFP Monday 24 Sep 2018, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views 5 Comments
Serena Williams lost the US Open final to Naomi Osaka.
Serena Williams lost the US Open final to Naomi Osaka.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

SERENA WILLIAMS SAYS she is trying to “move on” from the meltdown that overshadowed her US Open final loss but remains perplexed at her coach’s admission he illegally signalled to her.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost the decider in straight sets to Japan’s Naomi Osaka after a fiery confrontation with chair umpire Carlos Ramos that she later blamed on sexism.

Williams called Ramos a “thief” and a “liar” in a running row with the Portuguese official that eventually saw her docked a game.

In an interview with Australia’s Channel Ten, the American superstar said a male player would not have been treated the same way.

She said women could not get away with “even half of what a guy can do”.

“Right now we are not, as it’s proven, in that same position,” she said in an interview that aired late Sunday.

“But that’s neither here nor there. I’m just trying most of all to recover from that and move on.”

Williams said she felt “on the cusp of this amazing moment” before the 6-2, 6-4 loss to Osaka.

A win would have taken her to 24 Grand Slams, equalling Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record.

The dispute with Ramos began when Williams was issued a warning for coaching, something her coach sitting in the player’s box, Patrick Mouratoglou, admitted to doing.

Williams said she had not seen the Frenchman make a gesture and labelled his subsequent admission “a really confusing moment”.

“I asked him ‘what are you talking about you were coaching?’,” she said.

“We don’t have signals, we’ve never had signals. He said he made a motion, and I said ‘OK so you made a motion and now you’re telling people you were coaching me?’.

“That doesn’t make sense. Why would you say that?”

